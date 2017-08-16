 
Novelty Dog Show and Dog Agility at Horse Sanctuary in Essex

 
 
Remus Horse Sanctuary
Remus Horse Sanctuary
 
INGATESTONE, England - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Dog lovers across the South East of England are invited to Remus Horse Sanctuary on Sunday 3 September to participate in a Novelty Dog Show and 'have a go' Dog Agility taking place at the next charity Open Day. The entertainer Magic Dave will also be at the event along with Princesses from film and TV to pose for photographs.

The Novelty Dog Show will include fun classes such as: Bad Hair Day and Best Sausage Catcher, along with something more meaningful - Dogs with a Disability (blind, deaf or a life changing illness) and of course, the ever-popular Best in Show. Entry into each class costs just £1.50 and the 1st - 6th winner receives a rosette. Entries will be taken from 1pm, show starts 1.30pm.

To sponsor a dog class – just £25 or £30 best in show - please email info@remussanctuary.org.

Entry to the Open Day is £4 for adults and £2 for children and will take place from 1pm to 5pm.  Parking is available on-site, with disabled access and dogs are welcome at each Open Day on a lead.

The Sanctuary offers entertainment for the whole family including a kids' corner and bouncy castles, competitions and games, music from local band Midnite Blu, delicious refreshments including sandwiches (including gluten free) and homemade cakes, many stalls and a raffle.

The Sanctuary provides rehabilitation and care for over 200 animals, including horses, ponies, donkeys, cows, goats, sheep and cats. The Open Days are a vital source of fundraising for the charity that, due to its location on greenbelt land, can only open to the public for a limited number of days each year.

Founder of the Sanctuary, Sue Burton, says, "We love inviting the public to come and visit the Sanctuary, and the novelty dog shows are always such great fun! Opening to the public in this way allows us to show off what we do, giving people a real insight into horse welfare.

Sue also commented that, visitors would be able to "meet the newly rescued foals, although still poorly have at least made it through the isolation period."

For further information, visit https://www.remussanctuary.org/ or contact Sue Burton on tel: 01277 356191.  For companies wishing to sponsor a class at the event, please email: info@remussanctuary.org.

Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Source:Remus Horse Sanctuary
Email:***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk Email Verified
