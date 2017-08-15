News By Tag
3 Best Phones You Can Buy In Australia
Samsung Galaxy Note 5
OS: Android 6 | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1440p | Memory: 4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 5MP
For Samsung lovers, Samsung galaxy Note 5 is one of the best phones in Australia.
With that said, people after a phablet may want to consider last year's model, the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, as it has one of the best-looking screens next to the S7 Edge.
It has an amazing casing which is what most people like about Samsung devices, the battery is durable and the internal memory is enough for anyone to use.
The Galaxy Note 5 also has one of the best splitscreen modes and best cameras. It matches the quality of the Samsung Galaxy S6.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is a large phone that's either a game changer or deal breaker for longtime fans of the Android phablet, now that it has a premium look and feel.
HTC One M9
A stunning phone, even if it does feel like a slight step backwards
OS: Android 5 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1920x1080 | Memory: 3GB |Storage: 32GB | Battery:2840mAh | Rear camera: 20.7MP | Front camera:4MP
For two long years, the HTC One and its follow up, the One (M8) topped the techradar charts for the best phone money could buy in Australia. But while the most recent version has been overtaken by its competitors, it's still one of the best devices on the market.
With the same exceptional build quality that made previous One handsets stand apart from the crowd, and the incredible Boomsound front-facing speakers, there's plenty to love about this phone.
The 20.7MP camera may be better specced than previous iterations, but it still falls short against some of the higher-placed competitors here.
The price at launch was a bit too high for what you actually got, but given we're soon to meet the HTC One M10, you can grab the M9 at a pretty good price. For the quality of the hardware and software, it's definitely worth checking out.
Apple iPhone 6S
OS: iOS 10.2 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB/64GB/
Apple's iPhone 6S pitch has been 'the only thing that's changed is everything', highlighting that it knows this is phone looks very much like 2014's model.
It makes sense that Apple would try its hardest to show that, despite the handset looking identical to the iPhone 6, there have been lots of changes under the hood that make this an attractive phone in its own right.
If you're desperate to get a new iPhone, but don't need or want the forever change (headphone jack-less) iPhone 7, I'd recommend the iPhone 6S wholeheartedly, especially if you're jumping from a 5S. It's got a great interface that's only going to get better, and the overall package is still excellent.
