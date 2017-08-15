News By Tag
VIO Chemicals announces its membership in SusChem Switzerland
VIO Chemicals joins SusChem Switzerland in support of a competitive, innovative and sustainable chemical industry
VIO Chemicals shares SusChem Switzerland's vision for a robust and sustainable Swiss chemical industry. Currently, chemical, pharmaceutical and biotech sectors account for 41% of total national exports[1]. The Swiss growth strategy is largely driven by an emphasis on constant innovation and internationalism. By joining SusChem Switzerland, VIO Chemicals declares its openness to share its expertise and form synergies with national and European stakeholders to promote the use of sustainable chemistry, and joins the debate about the role of the chemical industry as a solutions provider to global societal challenges.
Smart specialization, innovative technologies for high performance materials, sustainable industrial processes and control are key drivers to the competitiveness of the European chemical industry. VIO Chemicals strives to be at the forefront of science and technology by continuous investment in its people and infrastructure, use of advanced process technologies to achieve more flexible, scalable and efficient R&D and manufacturing capabilities, as well as by sustainable use ofits resources and waste to minimize its health, energy and environmental impact.
As a member of SusChem Switzerland, VIO Chemicals stands next to major players of the Swiss Life Sciences sector, such as INEOS, Lonza, CimArk, ETH Zurich and the Swiss Chemical Society (SCS). By joining SusChem Switzerland, VIO Chemicals aspires to promote the national chemical industry priorities to the European policy agenda, become an integrated member of a European collaborative network of knowledge and competence, and contribute to a dynamic innovation and industrial eco-system as part of the Europe 2020 strategy for an inclusive European economy.
For more information about our VIO Chemical's membership in SusChem Switzerland, please visit http://www.suschem.ch/
[1] Source: "The Swiss Life Sciences Trend Analysis 2017", Biotechgate Database.
About VIO Chemicals
VIO Chemicals delivers customized solutions for chemical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company offers a complete range of services, from process and product research and development to quality control and production in commercial quantities. Through its ISO 9001 & ISO 14001-certified R&D centre in Greece and three production facilities in China, one cGMP-standard, VIO Chemicals applies cutting-edge science and uses novel technologies to optimize product quality and maximize API capabilities. In addition, the company is specialized in strategic sourcing of catalogue, custom-manufactured and proprietary products, offering complementary GMP/EHS auditing, consulting and regulatory services. Founded in Zurich in 2001, VIO Chemicals is the exclusive and trusted partner for customers and suppliers in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.viochem.com/
About SusChem ETP and SusChem Switzerland
The European Technology Platform for Sustainable Chemistry (SusChem ETP) was founded in 2004 by six European bodies representing the main stakeholders from academia and industry in the chemical sciences sector. The founding partners are the European Chemical Industry (Cefic), the German Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology (DECHEMA), the European Federation of Biotechnology Section of Applied Biocatalysis (ESAB), the European Association of Bioindustries (EuropaBio), the German Chemical Society (GDCh) and the Royal Society of Chemistry, UK (RSC). SusChem has 14 National Technology Platforms (NTPs). SusChem Switzerland is primarily aimed at companies involved in life sciences, particularly chemistry, who want to improve their industrial processes and/or develop their collaboration with other players.
