CarXpert to use Amagi's Geo-Targeted ad solutions
A renowned name in the targeted advertising sphere, Amagi has enabled 3000+ brands realise the potential of targeting on TV. With its wide array of national channels like Zee TV, Colors TV, Times Now, Zee News among many others; Amagi has today transformed to a leading ad-tech company in India. With Amagi's targeted advertising solution, CarXpert will be able to maximize reach, expanding to Tier II and III cities using relevant electronic media channels that have a wider reach in such areas.
Col. Y S Katoch, Co-founder & Director, CarXpert said,"We are delighted to partner with Amagi. Amagi'saward-
"It will give us the access to knowledge and understanding of the local market, which will further bolster our operations in the country. Our association truly represents a commitment to offer our clients a more efficient, competitive and meaningful auto car caresolution."
