CarXpert to use Amagi's Geo-Targeted ad solutions

-- CarXpert – a prominent player in the AutoCare segment, has entered into a partnership with Amagi, to strengthen footprints in the Indian market. Amagi is a next-generation media technology company providing targeted advertising platforms to customers. The eminent firm will not only provide advertising services to CarXpert, but will also help the organization with consulting services on defining the advertising strategy to enhance market penetration in the country.A renowned name in the targeted advertising sphere, Amagi has enabled 3000+ brands realise the potential of targeting on TV. With its wide array of national channels like Zee TV, Colors TV, Times Now, Zee News among many others; Amagi has today transformed to a leading ad-tech company in India. With Amagi's targeted advertising solution, CarXpert will be able to maximize reach, expanding to Tier II and III cities using relevant electronic media channels that have a wider reach in such areas.Col. Y S Katoch, Co-founder & Director, CarXpert said,"We are delighted to partner with Amagi. Amagi'saward-winning cloud broadcast solutions have set the standards in driving future-readiness and broadcast efficiencies in the industry. It's strong national presence and extensive network in collaboration with CarXpert's unique business philosophies will strengthen our capabilities, equip us to look beyond our current frontiers and helping us emerge as a valued partner in India and beyond,""It will give us the access to knowledge and understanding of the local market, which will further bolster our operations in the country. Our association truly represents a commitment to offer our clients a more efficient, competitive and meaningful auto car caresolution."He added.