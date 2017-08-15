 
News By Tag
* Automotive
* Buisness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gurgaon
  Haryana
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


CarXpert to use Amagi's Geo-Targeted ad solutions

 
GURGAON, India - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- CarXpert – a prominent player in the AutoCare segment, has entered into a partnership with Amagi, to strengthen footprints in the Indian market. Amagi is a next-generation media technology company providing targeted advertising platforms to customers. The eminent firm will not only provide advertising services to CarXpert, but will also help the organization with consulting services on defining the advertising strategy to enhance market penetration in the country.

A renowned name in the targeted advertising sphere, Amagi has enabled 3000+ brands realise the potential of targeting on TV. With its wide array of national channels like Zee TV, Colors TV, Times Now, Zee News among many others; Amagi has today transformed to a leading ad-tech company in India. With Amagi's targeted advertising solution, CarXpert will be able to maximize reach, expanding to Tier II and III cities using relevant electronic media channels that have a wider reach in such areas.

Col. Y S Katoch, Co-founder & Director, CarXpert said,"We are delighted to partner with Amagi. Amagi'saward-winning cloud broadcast solutions have set the standards in driving future-readiness and broadcast efficiencies in the industry. It's strong national presence and extensive network in collaboration with CarXpert's unique business philosophies will strengthen our capabilities, equip us to look beyond our current frontiers and helping us emerge as a valued partner in India and beyond,"

"It will give us the access to knowledge and understanding of the local market, which will further bolster our operations in the country. Our association truly represents a commitment to offer our clients a more efficient, competitive and meaningful auto car caresolution."He added.

Contact
Media Mantra
***@mediamantra.in
End
Source:CarXpert
Email:***@mediamantra.in
Posted By:***@mediamantra.in Email Verified
Tags:Automotive, Buisness
Industry:Business
Location:Gurgaon - Haryana - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
media mantra News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share