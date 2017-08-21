Over 20% of graduates have considered cheating on employer aptitude tests as concern of post-Brexit

News By Tag
21 August 2017
Over 20% of graduates have considered cheating on employer aptitude tests as concern over post-Brexit opportunities grows
· A quarter of graduates willing to pay to access practice material ahead of testsin effort to beat competition
More than one in five graduates has either cheated on an employer aptitude test or thought about doing so, as concern over post-Brexit opportunities grows, according to new research from graduate advice sites WikiJob (https://www.wikijob.co.uk/)
The most common method of cheating admitted to was arranging for someone else to take the test for them, says WikiJob, the UK's largest forum for graduate jobseekers.
WikiJob adds that the survey also revealed that a quarter of candidates were prepared to pay to access practice material, while 60% of graduates had practised aptitude tests ahead of sitting them in the application process.
James Rice, Head of Digital Marketing at WikiJob, was surprised at the number of candidates who were willing to cheat to get past the tests, commenting: "Concerns over a decline in employment opportunities as a result of Brexit may be fuelling this trend."
"As competition for places on graduate schemes with the most highly regarded employers continues to intensify and fears over the impact of Brexit grow, graduates appear willing to take greater risks to advance to the later stages."
"Thanks to our forum, we've been aware for some time of both companies and individuals who are prepared to take aptitude tests on behalf of others for payment, but the figures are shocking."
A representative for JobTestPrep, a provider of practice aptitude test packages, has a few words of caution for those graduates considering cheating: "Cheating basically means you lack confidence in your ability to successfully complete the application process. Preparing for and confronting the difficulties of aptitude tests builds your confidence and develops you into a stronger overall candidate."
63% of graduates do not appreciate the importance of aptitude tests – more needs to be done to improve understanding of benefits
Additionally, 63% of graduates are not convinced that aptitude tests are a good way to find the best job candidates.
Jenny Bettany, a chartered psychologist and psychometric specialist, says: "It's concerning that so few applicants see the value of psychometric tests. These tests are a vital tool to identify candidates for roles in which they will excel and hopefully go on to enjoy highly successful careers. It's clear this isn't coming across to those who apply."
WikiJob explains that a lack of knowledge around the benefits of aptitude testing among graduates has resulted in the high proportion of those who responded to the survey questioning the use of the tests in the recruitment process.
Oliver Savill, owner of Assessment Day, a practice test provider, continues: "There needs to be greater communication from employers about why aptitude tests are being used. If candidates understood that these tests are not just an arbitrary hoop to jump through but a powerful tool based on decades of research that helps graduates get on the first rung of the career ladder, then perhaps there would be improved appreciation of the benefits of the testing process."
Survey source: https://www.wikijob.co.uk/
WikiJob is the UK's largest forum for graduate jobseekers and the single best resource for information on application processes and interviews for graduate schemes. It reaches over 5 million individual jobseekers each year. For more information, contact James Rice at james@wikijob.co.uk (0845 625 9454)
