Vac It Up: a new game from United Carpets & Beds that will suck you in

-- The UK's largest franchised carpet and bed retailer, United Carpets & Beds, has launched Vac It Up, a brand new Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/games/?fbs=-1&app_id=1322662751166237&ref=br_rs)game, also available on Google Play and Apple's App Store.Clean the dust-ridden carpets by using your finger or mouse to drag the vacuum cleaner around the dirty room. Care is needed however, as banging into the furniture or going back over clean areas will lose you the game! Vac up the magic dust for bonus points and see how high you can get your score.Richard Sim, Digital Manager, said: "Our customers are extremely engaged on our social channels and we wanted to create a fun free game for them to play as a small thank you for their custom and support of the brand."I have to be honest, our team have been trialling the game and we have a couple of very addicted players on our hands at the moment!"The game has been developed by York-based developers BetaJester.United Carpets & Beds is based in Moorhead House in Rotherham and is celebrating 20 years in business later this year.For more information or to buy online visit www.unitedcarpetsandbeds.com.