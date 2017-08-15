 
News By Tag
* Website Design London
* Web Design London
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

Blue Whale Media Ltd Announce Special Offer – £395 on 8-page business website

Leading website design agency in London, Blue Whale Media has announced a special offer on its web design package. This package, which was earlier priced at £495, will now be available at an attractive price of £395.
 
 
Business Website
Business Website
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Website Design London
Web Design London

Industry:
Computers

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Deals

LONDON - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Blue Whale Media is well-known for launching high value web design packages aimed at addressing the online needs of small and medium businesses, and start-ups, at exciting prices. The latest offer too, is no exception!

Features to Avail at £395

The current package from the website design London agency includes features needed for businesses to achieve a competitive edge, including:

Mobile-friendly design –More and more people are searching using their smartphones and tablets. A mobile-friendly design delivers a website customised to users' screen size. This translates into fantastic customer experience and valuable business opportunities.

Logo Design – A well-designed logo creates an identity for businesses, and differentiates it from competition.

Professional Business Emails –Professional emails are important for achieving business credibility, professional image, and data security.

On-Page SEO – Expert on-page SEO increases a business' online visibility, increasing chances of conversion and sales.

Hosting and Maintenance – Dedicated hosting provides greater data security and brand credibility. Dedicated maintenance keeps the process of running the website smooth and stress-free for businesses.

Cost Benefits for Businesses

The package comes at an attractive low price

With a mobile-friendly design, clients can use one single website for their mobile device and standard PC-using customers.

Reduced expenses on dedicated business emails

Professional hosting reduces expenses involved in purchasing dedicated resources such as servers, and on resources required to maintain the entire process efficiently.

Keeping Customers Up-to-date on the Offer

As a customer-centric business offering personalised website design London services, Blue Whale Media has kept its customers informed about the new offer. Customised leaflets and emails were sent to clients in Birchwood and Sankey to enable them to avail the precious business opportunity at the earliest.

About Blue Whale Media

Blue Whale Media was established in 2010. The web design company, known for its stunning and high-performing websites, caters to businesses in Cheshire, Liverpool, Manchester, London and Warrington. Visit http://bluewhalemedia.co.uk/london/web-design-london for more details.

Contact
Blue Whale Media
01925 552 050
hello@bluewhalemedia.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@bluewhalemedia.co.uk
Tags:Website Design London, Web Design London
Industry:Computers
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Blue Whale Media Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share