Blue Whale Media Ltd Announce Special Offer – £395 on 8-page business website
Leading website design agency in London, Blue Whale Media has announced a special offer on its web design package. This package, which was earlier priced at £495, will now be available at an attractive price of £395.
Features to Avail at £395
The current package from the website design London agency includes features needed for businesses to achieve a competitive edge, including:
Mobile-friendly design –More and more people are searching using their smartphones and tablets. A mobile-friendly design delivers a website customised to users' screen size. This translates into fantastic customer experience and valuable business opportunities.
Logo Design – A well-designed logo creates an identity for businesses, and differentiates it from competition.
Professional Business Emails –Professional emails are important for achieving business credibility, professional image, and data security.
On-Page SEO – Expert on-page SEO increases a business' online visibility, increasing chances of conversion and sales.
Hosting and Maintenance – Dedicated hosting provides greater data security and brand credibility. Dedicated maintenance keeps the process of running the website smooth and stress-free for businesses.
Cost Benefits for Businesses
The package comes at an attractive low price
With a mobile-friendly design, clients can use one single website for their mobile device and standard PC-using customers.
Reduced expenses on dedicated business emails
Professional hosting reduces expenses involved in purchasing dedicated resources such as servers, and on resources required to maintain the entire process efficiently.
Keeping Customers Up-to-date on the Offer
As a customer-centric business offering personalised website design London services, Blue Whale Media has kept its customers informed about the new offer. Customised leaflets and emails were sent to clients in Birchwood and Sankey to enable them to avail the precious business opportunity at the earliest.
About Blue Whale Media
Blue Whale Media was established in 2010. The web design company, known for its stunning and high-performing websites, caters to businesses in Cheshire, Liverpool, Manchester, London and Warrington. Visit http://bluewhalemedia.co.uk/
Contact
Blue Whale Media
01925 552 050
hello@bluewhalemedia.co.uk
