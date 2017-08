Blue Whale Media Ltd Announce Special Offer – £395 on 8-page business website

Leading website design agency in London, Blue Whale Media has announced a special offer on its web design package. This package, which was earlier priced at £495, will now be available at an attractive price of £395.

-- Blue Whale Media is well-known for launching high value web design packages aimed at addressing the online needs of small and medium businesses, and start-ups, at exciting prices. The latest offer too, is no exception!The current package from theagency includes features needed for businesses to achieve a competitive edge, including:–More and more people are searching using their smartphones and tablets. A mobile-friendly design delivers a website customised to users' screen size. This translates into fantastic customer experience and valuable business opportunities.– A well-designed logo creates an identity for businesses, and differentiates it from competition.–Professional emails are important for achieving business credibility, professional image, and data security.– Expert on-page SEO increases a business' online visibility, increasing chances of conversion and sales.– Dedicated hosting provides greater data security and brand credibility. Dedicated maintenance keeps the process of running the website smooth and stress-free for businesses.The package comes at an attractive low priceWith a mobile-friendly design, clients can use one single website for their mobile device and standard PC-using customers.Reduced expenses on dedicated business emailsProfessional hosting reduces expenses involved in purchasing dedicated resources such as servers, and on resources required to maintain the entire process efficiently.As a customer-centric business offering personalisedservices, Blue Whale Media has kept its customers informed about the new offer. Customised leaflets and emails were sent to clients in Birchwood and Sankey to enable them to avail the precious business opportunity at the earliest.Blue Whale Media was established in 2010. The web design company, known for its stunning and high-performing websites, caters to businesses in Cheshire, Liverpool, Manchester, London and Warrington. Visit http://bluewhalemedia.co.uk/ london/web-design- london for more details.