HOPE Kolkata In Association with Krowdcircle Appeals For Donations To Celebrate Daan Utsav
HOPE Foundation Kolkata partners with www.krowdcircle.com to crowdfund for Notun Pujor Jama (New Festival Clothes), to be gifted to 1000 underserved kids sheltered in the homes of HOPE Kolkata during Durga Puja this season.
HOPE Kolkata- a notable Non Profit that needs no introduction, for the effective changes they have contributed to, around us, has been associated with the cause for quite some time now. They have resorted to countless means, over the years, to make the less privileged feel special around that part of the year when festive spirits galore in India.
This year the concept of extending new clothes is bound to bring cheer in the hearts of these little kids, believes HOPE. For some, they share, wearing brand new clothes might be an experience - first of its kind!
HOPE Kolkata feels, Krowdcircle's platform is a unique means to appeal to the benevolent crowd across the globe, to share a fraction of their hard earned money, as minimum as 500, and use their banking cards for fraction of a minute in order to simply gift happiness!
Before splurging for virtual satisfaction begins this season, let's use this chance – ones, to achieve the contentment of soul…
"Celebrating Daan Utsav from October 2nd to 8th each year, we have been able to reach out to marginal sections, especially kids, with special lunches being sponsored by renowned hotel chains, setting up of wish tree by privileged students in well known schools to share their love and kindness through exciting gifts with the kids supported by HOPE Kolkata. The idea at the root is of mutual exchange of thoughts and experiences by creating a common platform for us- the fortunate and them- the ill fated", explained Mrs Geeta Venkadakrishnan-
To uphold the tradition we inherit from our ancestors, that of Daan, this initiative will go a long way to portray the democratic fervor India boasts.
Krowdcircle is not only a crowdfunding platform, but is also dedicated towards helping a campaigner strategize communication with potential donors globally within a limited time frame. It is made sure that every cause receives the attention it deserves, notably, making underserved kids smile in Daan Utsav!
So, let's commit ourselves to make a difference by helping these kids join the fashion parade with you and me..….adding a smile to an otherwise gloomy face by contributing our bit through Krowdcircle!
Click on; https://www.krowdcircle.com/
