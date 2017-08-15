HOPE Kolkata In Association with Krowdcircle Appeals For Donations To Celebrate Daan Utsav

HOPE Foundation Kolkata partners with www.krowdcircle.com to crowdfund for Notun Pujor Jama (New Festival Clothes), to be gifted to 1000 underserved kids sheltered in the homes of HOPE Kolkata during Durga Puja this season.