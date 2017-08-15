genom-intelligence Concept Corporation Launch In USA

genom-i stands for genome Intelligence and launches its marketplace dedicated to health, sport and wellness marketing in North America after a successful European campaign. The company plans to open an office in South America later this year.

-- A long-awaited launch after a successful start in Europe and Middle East. The marketing startup began in Europe. After fine-tuning in their marketplace and working with some of the biggest research and development companies in Europe, it was time for the company to begin their American adventure.Our goal from the start was:" We make our services as accessible as possible, both in the way we deliver them and in their pricing. The launch in America was the next logical step for us." explained Founder Richard Simpson.Genom-i allows individuals to discover their genetic makeup and internal ecosystem opening another world for precision healthcare to professional sports. Everyone is unique, the one size fits all approach is a thing of the past. Using the latest scientific and technological breakthroughs, individuals can work with our team of experts and scientists to gain important insights about themselves before receiving personalized recommendations and solutions.Why the Founder Richard Simpson started genom-I? He explained: "Most companies are offering either genetics or microbiome, we will be the first in the world to combine all of this data. Working together with NO LIMITS and other professional Labs and pro sport facilities to offer the full analysis. We will also be the first to offer not just the tests but solutions based on your genetic and genom-I profile". added Mr. Richard "Richie" Simpson.By also working with the best sports facilities they can offer an all-round approach allowing them to be one of the most advanced companies on the global market.Our APP Platform which easily displays results, educates the user and store clients results will also plan and design personalized programs. We are working on mobile solutions right now. We couldn't ask for better conditions than what we have according to ComScore, smartphone penetration is 93 percent in the 18-34 demographic, and 79 per cent across all demographics added Mr. Kim IT Development.Desktop still accounts for most e-commerce transactions due to usability issues on mobile. Clearly, everyone is ready for sticky mobile solutions that work and there is an immense opportunity for innovation and improvement in the mobile space. Mobile apps must be useful, usable and best-in-class to succeed. What can be a better reason for success than a world unique genom-i Concept APP?Additional we will integrate with logistics company's API (such as FEDEX) where we can arrange sample pickups and deliveries at our client's highest convenience.About Genom-i Concept Corporation:Tired of fads and one size fits all generic programs. Use the power of science and the latest breakthroughs to allow individuals to gain important insights. Information about their bodies and its functions to aid in everything from optimizing their performance to reducing their chances of diseases and health related problems. Individuals genetic profiles and other important information gathered using DNA testing.Contact:info@genom-i.com