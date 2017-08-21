Best Selling Victorinox Maverick Watches In India

The Prime Watches, largest watch retailer in India, has a massive collection of best-selling Victorinox Maverick watches.

-- The Prime Watches, makes its widespread buyers amazed by presenting to them exciting array of popular Victorinox Maverick watches. Along with it, they also sell watches of brands like TAG Heuer, Tissot, Rado, Omega and many more.Victorinox watches are also known as Swiss Army watches because of their deep connection with the Swiss Army. Before making watches, they were known for making knives and other household apparels. The name Victorinox came from two words- Victoria and Inox. Their watch making business started in the year 1989.Victorinox have several watch collections like Swiss Army, Alliance, Chrono, Chrono Classic, Maverick and many more. Maverick is one of the renowned family within the brand that consist of enthralling timepieces to make the wearers astonished.There is a trend among the Indian watch users to buy Swiss luxury watches. The reason behind it is their unmatched quality and precision. Along with other brands, Victorinox has successfully made a place among the people of the nation. Maverick collection of the brand is adorable among the users because of the refined design of their watches.All the watches of Maverick collection are appealing. Their surfaces are luscious and polished, which is why the buyers are attracted to them. For instance, the 241607 watch, with its steel case and strap is a charming one that portrays the joyous mood of a wearer. Chronograph and date display functions are embedded to this piece so that it can keep its precision at top level. Another watch, 241693 has a green bezel and dial that can tempt the mind of the dashing men. These two watches are among the most sold Maverick watches in India. There are also many other models from the collection that remains as the top choices of the watch lovers.The Prime Watches is the leading watch retailer in India. With over 25 years of experience in watch selling, the brand is present both offline and online. They deal with watch brands like Victorinox, Frederique Constant, Tissot, Rado, Omega, TAG Heuer and others. From a small shop, The Prime Watches has gradually moved up to the top spot regarding watch selling in Indian market. It is also ruling the online market with the huge variety of watches in their store. Their outlets are present at big cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The outlay of their boutiques remains innovative that attracts the mind of the buyers. In addition to it, they also offer the customers with smooth after-sales service. Throughout the year, they offer discounts on their watches.: https://www.theprimewatches.com