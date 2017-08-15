News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GGJ is enhancing their collection of all kinds of jewelries: Reveals a personal source
At the incipience of the festive season, Guinea Gold Jewellers are recasting their stores with the brand new collections of gold, silver & diamond ornaments & items. This enhancement has increased their stock to the maximum, says a secret source.
Started a few months ago as a solo venture, withdrawing the collaboration with another famous jeweller, GGJ was experimenting on the designs and uniqueness of their products. Consequently, they were keeping fewer stocks of the items for selling. But as the festive season is approaching, they are augmenting their collection with an aim of bumper sale! In this matter, GGJ's owner Mr. Nirmal Kr. Ghosh says, "We are enhancing our stocks of collections to the full in the commencement of the Ganesh Puja to such an extent so that no client of us return unsatisfied. We apologize for the inconvenience they have to face due to the lesser stocks we possessed in the past few months. It was due to the decoration and experiment phase we were going through. Now, we ensure to come back with even more collections."
Few days are left for the Ganesh Chathurti. After that, Bengalis' favourite Durga Puja will arrive auspicating Lakshmi Puja, Dipabali and Bhai Fota. These festivals are the major events for the Bengalis to buy new ornaments both for their personal use and gifting purpose. "Therefore, there can't be any other good opportunity to increase the stock but this", says Mr. Ghosh.
GGJ is not only increasing their silver & gold collection, but also the GSI certified gemstone jewellery collection that people rely on for the authentication of 100% purity. GGJ also scores higher than its competitors in the delivery of unique designed jewelries and hallmarked silver items collection.
About Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd
Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd has become one of the most trusted brands of Bengal who not only sells quality gold, silver & diamond products, but also possesses GSI certified gemstone jewelleries. They are the pioneer of bringing hallmarked silver products to Bengal as well as in India. Their unique unisex chain, ring & pendant collection has caught the attention of all kinds of consumers irrespective of age, gender & race.
To know more about the stock collection, please visit https://guineagoldjewellerspvtltd.com/
Contact
Mainak Ghosh
***@guineagoldjewellerspvtltd.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse