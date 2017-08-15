 
News By Tag
* Certified Jewelleries
* Certified Gemstone Jewellery
* GSI certified gemstones
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Durgapur
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


GGJ is enhancing their collection of all kinds of jewelries: Reveals a personal source

At the incipience of the festive season, Guinea Gold Jewellers are recasting their stores with the brand new collections of gold, silver & diamond ornaments & items. This enhancement has increased their stock to the maximum, says a secret source.
 
 
Updated Logo-GuineaGold
Updated Logo-GuineaGold
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Certified Jewelleries
Certified Gemstone Jewellery
GSI certified gemstones

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Durgapur - West Bengal - India

DURGAPUR, India - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the largest and unique jewelry designers of Bengal, Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd has expanded their stock of jewelry and other item collection in this upcoming festive eve. Due to this expansion, the collection of gold & silver products including the ornaments, the diamond jewelries and the gemstone items have reached to the maximum level. This has helped them to bring more customers to their shops who were thriving to purchase products from them for months.

Started a few months ago as a solo venture, withdrawing the collaboration with another famous jeweller, GGJ was experimenting on the designs and uniqueness of their products. Consequently, they were keeping fewer stocks of the items for selling. But as the festive season is approaching, they are augmenting their collection with an aim of bumper sale! In this matter, GGJ's owner Mr. Nirmal Kr. Ghosh says, "We are enhancing our stocks of collections to the full in the commencement of the Ganesh Puja to such an extent so that no client of us return unsatisfied. We apologize for the inconvenience they have to face due to the lesser stocks we possessed in the past few months. It was due to the decoration and experiment phase we were going through. Now, we ensure to come back with even more collections."

Few days are left for the Ganesh Chathurti. After that, Bengalis' favourite Durga Puja will arrive auspicating Lakshmi Puja, Dipabali and Bhai Fota. These festivals are the major events for the Bengalis to buy new ornaments both for their personal use and gifting purpose. "Therefore, there can't be any other good opportunity to increase the stock but this", says Mr. Ghosh.

GGJ is not only increasing their silver & gold collection, but also the GSI certified gemstone jewellery collection that people rely on for the authentication of 100% purity. GGJ also scores higher than its competitors in the delivery of unique designed jewelries and hallmarked silver items collection.

About Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd

Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd has become one of the most trusted brands of Bengal who not only sells quality gold, silver & diamond products, but also possesses GSI certified gemstone jewelleries. They are the pioneer of bringing hallmarked silver products to Bengal as well as in India. Their unique unisex chain, ring & pendant collection has caught the attention of all kinds of consumers irrespective of age, gender & race.

To know more about the stock collection, please visit https://guineagoldjewellerspvtltd.com/

End
Source:Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@guineagoldjewellerspvtltd.com
Tags:Certified Jewelleries, Certified Gemstone Jewellery, GSI certified gemstones
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Durgapur - West Bengal - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share