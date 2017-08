The Importance of Process Development, Scale-up & Technology Transfer

600x400

-- Lyophilization is an important method for producing stable drug products that otherwise would not be stable under common storage conditions, and thus expands opportunities for the development of life-saving medicines.When a product is developed in the laboratory setting or using small-scale equipment, such expertise is particularly valuable during technology transfer and scale-up of lyophilization processes. While these operations generally run smoothly, there are times when conditions in the laboratory-scale setting cannot be duplicated at commercial scale; production, formulation, container, or equipment-related problems arise. * The processes of Lyophilization can go wrong, especially those in larger scales, which cannot be mimicked easily. (Source: *http//bit.ly/2uTHCxb)A key topic not to miss at Lyophilization USA is Lyophilization Process Development, Scale-up & Technology Transfer Strategies, which discovers the traditional approaches for process design, scale-up and tech transfer, the impact of lyophilizer design and challenges that can occur when implementing plans for large scale lyophilization.This will be presented by Charlie Tang, Director, Formulation Development, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.Further information is available at: www.lyophilization-usa.com/prlFor those looking to attend there is currently a $100 early-bird saving.SMi Presents the 3rd Annual Conference on…Lyophilization USADate: November 16th – 17th 2017Location: Iselin, New JerseyWebsite: www.lyophilization-usa.com/prlSponsored by: SCHOTT | TEMPRIS | W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC---end---Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk