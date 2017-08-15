News By Tag
The Importance of Process Development, Scale-up & Technology Transfer
When a product is developed in the laboratory setting or using small-scale equipment, such expertise is particularly valuable during technology transfer and scale-up of lyophilization processes. While these operations generally run smoothly, there are times when conditions in the laboratory-scale setting cannot be duplicated at commercial scale; production, formulation, container, or equipment-related problems arise. * The processes of Lyophilization can go wrong, especially those in larger scales, which cannot be mimicked easily. (Source: *http//bit.ly/
A key topic not to miss at Lyophilization USA is Lyophilization Process Development, Scale-up & Technology Transfer Strategies, which discovers the traditional approaches for process design, scale-up and tech transfer, the impact of lyophilizer design and challenges that can occur when implementing plans for large scale lyophilization.
This will be presented by Charlie Tang, Director, Formulation Development, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
SMi Presents the 3rd Annual Conference on…
Lyophilization USA
Date: November 16th – 17th 2017
Location: Iselin, New Jersey
