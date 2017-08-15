Venatol No Limits Launch the Integrated Concept

No Limits integrated Opportunity, Strategy, Action and the future is mobile. Mobile apps are going to be the main channel for No Limits to merge Information's, Inventors and Innovations around the world.

-- In the recent press meeting VENATOL announced the No Limits services which plays a significant role to guarantee the high return of investment. Poor performance is costing High Schools, Universities, Companies and Countries around the world up to 20 per cent in loss of productivity, either due to malnutrition that plagues some one billion people in developing countries or the excess weight and obesity afflicting an equal number mostly in industrialized economies. Spending in VENATOL No Limits Concepts initiatives reaching a return on investment of $3.6 up to $7, for every $1 savings in medical expenses, for lifestyle-related diagnoses and with this platform we have the base for elite Students and Athletes and future employees in all related fields.Today in Las Vegas No Limits presents the importance of new technologies. As with many past strategies, money talks. "We are very excited about the interest that has been shown by supporting companies about our programs," commented Dr. Peter Spitz, Chairperson VENATOL No Limits.However, health education and elite athlete's is not the whole story. "The VENATOL No Limits Concept will be a strategic approach for the future of our Children's Life probability. As part of its overall sustainability program with a multiyear plan and multilevel commitment to obtain the full benefits" said Dr. Barbara Urasch Speaker & Chairperson for VENATOL No Limits.Mark Sommer CEO VENATOL No Limits. "They are true Ambassadors of the No Limits Concepts "he added. Additional he explained what will be newly included in the No Limits Concept. Mr. Sommer with 25 years of experience in the IT Communication Research and Development field presents the No Limits multi-platform concept. Yet, desktop still accounts for most e-commerce transactions due to usability issues on mobile. Clearly, everyone is ready for sticky mobile solutions that work and there is an immense opportunity for innovation and improvement in the mobile space.So, what should No Limits Concepts do? Mobile apps must be useful, usable and best-in-class to succeed. A multi-platform strategy is critical for alignment with customer expectations. Our customers share of app users has grown from 28 percent to 40 percent in the last year, and is now the highest of all channels. Therefore, for No Limits to become more customer-centric is essential. To invest more resources and efforts into smartphone App's. The future is mobile. Smartphone apps are going to be the main channel to browse, buy and sell because they can leverage the power of communities, and engage users better than any other channel out there. All in all, user success is mobile success.How important are apps in everyday life? More important than eating and drinking? As important as sunlight or spending time with family?According to the results of Application Intelligence Report (AIR), work and personal apps are so integral to daily life that many in the global workforce believe it is impossible and physically uncomfortable to live without them. Key vendors over the next five years, according to the report, will be Facebook, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter: added Mark Sommer in his presentation.In my experience, there are three types of decision makers: thinkers, feelers, and deferrers. Thinkers value facts and figures and are data driven. A lot of marketing directors are thinkers because they must be shown return-on-investment. Feelers are driven by their emotions. They don't want to see charts and graphs, they want to hear the stories. Deferrers are moved by the opinions and the actions of others. They seek out the approval of those they know and admire.We hope that NO LIMITS CONCEPTS attract all types of Investors, Supporters and Sponsors for a future without LIMITS!About VENATOL NO LIMITS