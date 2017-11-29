 
Industry News





Novaliq GmbH Exclusive Interview Released

Ophthalmic Drugs Interviews Co-Founder, Chief Innovation Officer, Novaliq GmbH
 
 
LONDON, England - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group's Ophthalmic Drugs conference is thrilled to welcome Bernhard Guenther, Co-Founder, Chief Innovation Officer, Novaliq GmbH onto the speaker panel for 2017.

Bernhard Guenther is the Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Novaliq. Before taking over the CIO position at the end of last year, he served for 12 years as the CEO of the company. As the CIO he is responsible for the identification and evaluation of new, early-stage development candidates regarding their potential to become part of Novaliq's innovative product pipeline.

Hear more from Bernhard at Ophthalmic Drugs 2017 as he presents: 'Aqueous, preservative-free ocular drug delivery technology with unique properties.'

Gain insight into EyeSol Technology, non-aqueous, preservative-free, poorly soluble drugs and ophthalmic drug delivery. Further details are available at: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr6

For those looking to attend there is currently a £300 early-bird saving!

Further information is available at: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prl

SMi Presents the Launch of…

Ophthalmic Drugs

Date: 28th – 29th November 2017

Location: Kensington, London

Website: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prl

Sponsored by: Leica Microsystems | Experimentica

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
