Nigeria's Franz Dickson Lands Publishing Deal In The U.S.A. With Bellissima Publishing, LLC
"The Contestant", by Franz Dickson, published by Bellissima Publishing, LLC, is a book about the African dream! And we all have dreams!
Franz Dickson proves this to be true! We always hear about the American dream, but what about the African dream?
Reading "The Contestant" will show the reader how seemingly diverse cultures are really not as different, or as diverse, as they may seem, especially when it comes to basic human nature and when it comes to politics and the political scene, all of which serve as a backdrop to the story of Othuke that Franz Dickson tells in "The Contestant".
"Franz Dickson is a pretty amazing person," says Bellissima Publishing, LLC's CEO, Penny Weigand. "He has experience doing advertisement voiceovers, as well as experience as a back-up recording vocalist for a wide variety of Nigerian artists; and he works regularly in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry, all of which gives him the perfect background for this book, and which is probably why he tells the story of Othuke, 'The Contestant', so effectively."
You can tell Weigand is excited about this book as she adds, "I really learned some things I ddn't know about Africa when I read this book. And the good part of that is. . . I was actually entertained as I was reading, not to mention how surprised I was at what I was learning!"
You will also be surprised.
"Surprise is guarenteed!" says Weigand.
"The Contestant", by Franz Dickson, is available across the internet on many book selling websites, or you can purchase it by going to https://www.bellissimapublishing.com ---
Bellissima Publishing, LLC
***@bellissimapublishing.com
