August 2017
Nigeria's Franz Dickson Lands Publishing Deal In The U.S.A. With Bellissima Publishing, LLC

"The Contestant", by Franz Dickson, published by Bellissima Publishing, LLC, is a book about the African dream! And we all have dreams!
 
 
JAMUL, Calif. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- We are not as different as we may seem, when it comes to dreams.  And author Franz Dickson tells a story that brings this truth home.  Set in Nigeria, this book offers a heartwarming  and delightful story as it relays historical facts about his African homeland that may surprise you and put you in awe of a continent many believe is the Eden from which all mankind evolved. And some of what happened in their history is not unlike what has happened and is happening in modern day American and world history.  This story is timeless!

Franz Dickson proves this to be true!  We always hear about the American dream, but what about the African dream?

Reading "The Contestant" will show the reader how seemingly diverse cultures are really not as different, or as diverse, as they may seem, especially when it comes to basic human nature and when it comes to politics and the political scene, all of which serve as a backdrop to the story of Othuke that Franz Dickson tells in "The Contestant".

"Franz Dickson is a pretty amazing person," says Bellissima Publishing, LLC's CEO,  Penny Weigand.  "He has experience doing advertisement voiceovers, as well as experience as a back-up recording vocalist for a wide variety of Nigerian artists; and he works regularly in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry, all of which gives him the perfect background for this book, and which is probably why he tells the story of Othuke, 'The Contestant', so effectively."

You can tell Weigand is excited about this book as she adds, "I really learned some things I ddn't know about Africa when I read this book.  And the good part of that is. . .  I was actually entertained as I was reading, not to mention how surprised I was at what I was learning!"

You will also be surprised.

"Surprise is guarenteed!" says Weigand.

"The Contestant", by Franz Dickson, is available across the internet on many book selling websites, or you can purchase it by going to https://www.bellissimapublishing.com ---

Bellissima Publishing, LLC
Source:Bellissima Publishng, LLC
