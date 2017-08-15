News By Tag
Dual 4G LTE router with waterproof sockets
The TGAR-2062+-4GS-M12 has two LAN interfaces (10/100/1000Base-T), which are designed as waterproof M12 connections
Access and data protection is achieved via authentication according to IEEE 802.1X combined with further encoding processes. VPN connections, NAT settings (virtual servers, port triggers, DMZ, UpnP) and DHCP forwarding are supported. System-relevant events and warnings are signalised or logged via syslog, E-mail, SNMP traps and through the relay output.
For the Plus models, respectively one of the two LAN connections offers PoE in accordance with IEEE802.3af. The further configuration of all models includes two SIM card slots, an RS232 port (M12), a relay output (M12), a digital IO interface (M12) as well as several aerial connections. All Ethernet sockets are also designed as waterproof M12 connections. LEDs on the front side provide information on the WAN and WLAN statuses as well as signalising readiness for operation, data flow and possible disturbances.
For operation, an extended ambient temperature range from -25 to +70°C is permissible. The full metal housing has the dimensions 125 x 65 x 196 mm. The dual voltage input for 12 to 57V DC (M23) has overvoltage protection.
Acceed's portfolio incorporates more than 100 products with EN 50155 certification. In addition to a multitude of technical information on all aspects of industrial communication technology, acceed provides fast access to ORing's full product portfolio on its website (www.acceed.net/
