Oria Wedding A Blend Of Traditional Custom Formalities That Brings A great Joy

 
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Oria wedding ceremony is a simple and elegant affair that reflects the culture certainly different in many aspects. Oria wedding doesn't comprise lots of customary formalities this seems very simple and realistic. Oria matrimony customs are similar to the Hindu wedding ceremony. Oriya people believe in simple living and exciting fact of wedding ceremonies which are conducted in different truly ways. It is a fact about Oria matrimony that the groom's mother and old females don't participate in the wedding ceremony. Oriya people avoid extravagant for unnecessary things in the marriage ceremony. Oria wedding is very simple, but vibrant about its varying ceremony, according to the cultural and religious values. In this modern time, wedding attire and styles are going to be change for Oria bride and groom.

Wedding Style & Attire

Oria wedding attire is in a more traditional style that is embroidered Lehenga Choli or blouse with a flared skirt. And Oria groom either wears a traditional Sherwani or suit. The couple looks happier and smarter in their customary costume.

Custom & Rituals

Oriya wedding ceremonies are most probably held in a simple way of celebration. The diverse custom and rituals are the significance of wedding style like ancient time cultural values. The special characteristics of having lots of custom and traditions can easily describe here following as:

Mangal Tradition: This ceremony is an auspicious ritual whereupon the family members and friends participate to enjoy and elders give blessings to the bride for her good life and pasted turmeric on her face that brings a skin glow.

Diya Mangula is the next ritual whereupon a small auspicious puja conducted into a Devi's temple for peace and prosperity of the newly wed couple.

Saptabadi refers the seven steps or rounds around the holy Agni (fire). Each round has some meaningful wordings that unite the couple by keeping some forever promises for each other.

Sala Bidha: After accomplishing matrimonial ceremonies sala bidha is a very funny ritual wherein the bride's brother giving a thump on his back about recall him the responsibilities towards his sister for whole life.

Saasu Dahi Pakhala Khia: The assembled people in the wedding ceremony play various games to make these joyous moments memorable forever. The bride's mother follows the ritual as the groom sits into her lap and feeds him curd and rice that seems very funny. A happy ending comes here of the Oria wedding ceremony.

