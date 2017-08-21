News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Oria Wedding A Blend Of Traditional Custom Formalities That Brings A great Joy
Wedding Style & Attire
Oria wedding attire is in a more traditional style that is embroidered Lehenga Choli or blouse with a flared skirt. And Oria groom either wears a traditional Sherwani or suit. The couple looks happier and smarter in their customary costume.
Custom & Rituals
Oriya wedding ceremonies are most probably held in a simple way of celebration. The diverse custom and rituals are the significance of wedding style like ancient time cultural values. The special characteristics of having lots of custom and traditions can easily describe here following as:
Mangal Tradition: This ceremony is an auspicious ritual whereupon the family members and friends participate to enjoy and elders give blessings to the bride for her good life and pasted turmeric on her face that brings a skin glow.
Diya Mangula is the next ritual whereupon a small auspicious puja conducted into a Devi's temple for peace and prosperity of the newly wed couple.
Saptabadi refers the seven steps or rounds around the holy Agni (fire). Each round has some meaningful wordings that unite the couple by keeping some forever promises for each other.
Sala Bidha: After accomplishing matrimonial ceremonies sala bidha is a very funny ritual wherein the bride's brother giving a thump on his back about recall him the responsibilities towards his sister for whole life.
Saasu Dahi Pakhala Khia: The assembled people in the wedding ceremony play various games to make these joyous moments memorable forever. The bride's mother follows the ritual as the groom sits into her lap and feeds him curd and rice that seems very funny. A happy ending comes here of the Oria wedding ceremony.
Website http://www.shaadichoice.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 21, 2017