 
News By Tag
* Social Media
* Mankind
* Current Affairs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Central
  Hong Kong Island
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


Seven Billion Today: Voting Results of the Week, August 21

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Social Media
Mankind
Current Affairs

Industry:
Media

Location:
Central - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong

CENTRAL, Hong Kong - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Jean Cao, Executive Director

+852 53609885

jean@sevenbilliontoday.com (mailto:jean@sevenbilliontoday.com)

Hong Kong (21 August, 2017) — Seven Billion Today (sevenbilliontoday.com), a new social media platform with a conscience, has been launched across the world, designed for people, charities and NGOs to post and raise awareness of the issues affecting mankind today.

Top votes of last week on Seven Billion Today:

1. US, under Trump, Criticises World over Religious Freedom

30% of voters believe the US under Trump can promote religious freedom around the world (as a "moral imperative").


2. Hong Kong Protests Leaders Jailed - Political Motive?

71% of respondents think there is political motive behind the jail sentences of three protest leaders.

3. UN Should Shame States That Fail to Protect War Doctors

42% of people think the UN naming and shaming states that fail to protect health professionals in conflict zones could stop perpetrators.

4. Deadly Day 'Beautiful' Says Duterte of Drug War

35% of respondents think Duterte's deadly war on drugs is making sense.

5. The 'Burqa Stunt' in Australia's Senate

Only 27% of respondents agree with Pauline Hanson's burqa stunt.


6. Trump Flip Flops on Charlottesville Violence Blame

29% of voters think Trump's remarks on the white nationalist rally are politically right.

7. Political Storm in India after 30 Children Die

80% of respondents believe the state's healthcare facilities are still being neglected by Modi's government.

To find out more visit us or email Jean Cao, Executive Director, via email: jean@sevenbilliontoday.com (mailto:jean@sevenbilliontoday.com?subject=To%20Seven%20Bi...).

About Company: Seven Billion Today donates its profits to causes, charities or NGOs that the community nominates on a monthly basis

The platform is available to all participants on a zero-cost basis.

We live in a time when greed and profit, corruption, injustice, inequality, conflict and bureaucracy reigns. As humanity, we see poverty, crime, sickness, famine, environmental decay, war, displacement, and hopelessness borne out of poor governance and profiteering.

We have had enough. Seven Billion Today is where we meet, share our views, get heard, be counted and make a difference - because together, we can.

Users can get involved by:

- Posting articles, images and videos about issues or projects you are passionate about

- Creating polls, and voting on different topics

- Connecting with and messaging like-minded people across the planet

Media Contact
Seven Billion Today
+85253609885
***@sevenbilliontoday.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sevenbilliontoday.com Email Verified
Tags:Social Media, Mankind, Current Affairs
Industry:Media
Location:Central - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Seven Billion Today PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share