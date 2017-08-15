Explore Wooden Space's Latest Collection of Four Poster Beds Online

Four poster bed is a wonderful addition to any bedroom to create a royal interior.

Contact

020 8068 6570

***@woodenspace.co.uk 020 8068 6570

End

-- When it comes to choosing a bed, there are many designs available to the homeowners of the 21st century, but the four-poster bed is the one that remains truly special. Regarded as a royal piece of furniture that adorned the bedrooms in aristocratic mansions since the early 15th century, it has become a favourite choice for folks who possess a special penchant for a majestic interior. If you are looking to buy a poster bed for your home, then Wooden Space is the perfect shopping destination for you that would provide you with a wide variety of high-quality options in them.What sets poster beds apart from others, are their four posts that are used to drape curtains around the bed creating a sleeping sanctuary while protecting the one sleeping in it from mosquitoes and pests. Moreover, the carvings on the bed sides, headboard, and footboard together make it look significantly beautiful and one-of-a-kind. These types of beds often evoke dreamy, romantic notions, or regal and splendid ones, especially when made of solid wood and dressed up in rich, ornate bedspreads. Even without the lacy canopies, the height and structure of modern poster beds make an impressive statement. And, when adorned with right curtains, the bed can be a tasteful focal piece in the room. There are many benefits of buying a four poster bed from Wooden Space such as:Wooden Space offers a plethora of designs for the four-poster beds ranging from traditional to modern ones. All their beds falling under this category such as Hyatt, Hypnos, or Sanza are specially designed by their expert team of furniture designers, so each design is unique. While some of these beds such as Sanza and Empire carry intricate artistic patterns for a traditional outlook, the others are simple in design for a modern feel.This online wooden furniture manufacturer is very particular about the quality of its products, so they have used only solid hardwood in crafting them. Moreover, as each product is hand-made by their in-house artisans under the guidance of their expert furniture designers, special attention has been paid to every detail. Along with this, their surface is finished with the walnut finish, teak finish, or mahogany finish that not only gives them an awe-inspiring outlook but also makes them imperishable and resistant to climatic conditions.Being one of the leading wooden furniture providers in the UK, Wooden Space intends to meet the furnishing needs of every household there. For this, they provide the customisation service under which a customer can go with any change in the existing features of a product or may even come up with an entirely new design to bring it to life. For availing this service, all you need to do is submit the customisation form available on their website. Once this process is completed, one of their furniture designing experts will contact you shortly to know about your customisation plans and your furniture unit will be crafted accordingly.Along with the above benefits, Wooden Space also provides the poster beds at affordable prices, so you need not break the bank to buy the desired one. Apart from this, shopping is quite hassle-free with them due to their easy-to-navigate website, informative product description, and high-quality 3-D images. Moreover, they provide safe payment gateways to place your order. And, they are very prompt in the delivery service, so you'll never get a chance to complain about that.So, what you are waiting for? Visit Wooden Space now and buy the poster bed that's just perfect for your home