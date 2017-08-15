News By Tag
Ecosmob Announced Video Conferencing Solution for Travel Agencies
Video conferencing has facilitated companies to get connected with stakeholders and customers without any constraints of time and place.
Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, a well-known VoIP, mobile application, and web development solutions provider, has recently announced video conferencing solutions exclusively designed for the travel agencies across the world. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at Ecosmob Technologies revealed the purpose behind announcing video conferencing software for travel companies with these words: " The real-time communication can bring a good fortune for the companies in today's highly competitive scenario. Video conferencing can empower enterprises to build their reputation on the basis of anytime connectivity with the customers and stakeholders. We have kept travel agencies' requirements in mind while developing customized video conferencing solutions. Our video conferencing software can effectively address their needs and the travel companies can get the solutions compatible with global telecommunication standards. Our solutions have a seamless performance across various devices and we have introduced the travel sector-friendly features like conference scheduler, name mapping, Live Conference Viewer (LCV), and DTMF-based features. Travel agencies can strengthen their presence abroad with our conferencing solutions."
The technical head at Ecosmob Technologies described the benefits of video conferencing solution for the tours and travel industry in brief while highlighting his developer team's expertise in developing conferencing solution, " Travel operators have offices in various countries in the world. They need to stay in touch with employees, customers, and associates for offering hassle-free and pleasant traveling experience. Our bespoke video conferencing solutions help them save big through eliminating the requirement of frequent visits to remote offices to ensure smooth operations. They can manage everything with ease with the help of our feature-rich video conferencing solutions while building and maintaining the strong relationship with the customers and stakeholders. Our global operational model and agile methodology in developing customized video conferencing software enable our travel industry-related clients to improve remote communication and enhance collaboration. Our conferencing solutions are cost-effective and client-centric that assist our clients to get the most from a video conference."
Ecosmob has achieved many milestones in delivering customized VoIP and mobile app solutions while serving the global clientele since a decade. The company offers tailored communication solutions across various industry sectors as per different business requirements. To know more about the customized conferencing solutions offered by the company, visit their page (https://www.ecosmob.com/
