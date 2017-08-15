 
TRE INFINITE's New Track "Never Know" Getting Viral

TRE INFINITE has represented wonderful lyrical prowess through his new track "Never Know". This artist will soon win over other rising stars in soundcloud.
 
 
Tre infinite
Tre infinite
 
COOPER CITY, Fla. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- While everyone is expecting to get something new and fresh, TRE INFINITE has awarded his fans with new single. Each day passes and this artist is drawing loads of fans and audiences in his soundcloud profile. The lyrics and beats are soothing to your ears. Fusion of thudding beats equipped with keyboard chords and guitar are creating buzz in music industry.

TRE INFINITE rhymes timely and catches the perfect tune. He has recently launched a music named as "Never Know". This 2.31 minutes long single is produced by TRE and BLUXZ. This artist has introduced catchy bass lines in his new music as well. "Never Know" has already catered lots of plays in soundcloud. Fans and followers of TRE INFINITE are looking for more subsequent tracks based on rap and hip hop. This new artist has taken his career to a next level.

Tight lyrics are lined over with cool musical beats. With BLUXZ's effective music production process, TRE INFINITE's new song "Never Know" is going to hit the top position in soundcloud. You are going to smile, groove and nod after hearing this new rap track. His rapping style is really unique and lets him stands out of the crowd. Rap music fans will deeply appreciate the effort of this new singer. Music is his passion and TRE INFINITE dreams to achieve the best place in his fans' mind. Thereafter, he is releasing some unmatchable hit tracks on soundcloud.

TRE INFINITE ranges from love songs to hype party bangers. His music is a reflection of what he actually feels. The subjects of his music are based on fashion, lust, and drugs. He concentrates on things that people generally love to find out in music. If you are a diehard fan of rap music, then you will definitely keep on repeating the track of this new singer.

For listening this song, please visit this link :

https://soundcloud.com/yungxtre/never-know-prod-tre-bluxz-1
