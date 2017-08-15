NOVOTEС Plus Cuts Customer Expenses by 10-15%

ACEX member in Novorossyisk started to reload the agricultural products from bags to the containers in bulk

ACEX member in Novorossyisk started to reload the agricultural products from bags to the containers in bulk

ACEX member in Novorossyisk Novotec Plus launched a new service in June. The company started to reload the agricultural products from bags to the containers in bulk. Earlier Novotec used the services provided by the transloading terminal and formed a commercial offer that included the subcontractor rates.

Novotec Plus purchased additional handling equipment; company specialists developed an optimized loading scheme, quickly acquainted a new procedure and put it into practice.

The procedure is as follows: company personnel opens the bags and pours the rice out to the reloading complex and afterwards loads the rice into the containers. The first batch consisting of 20 containers (500 ton) was loaded within 7 days. Today the working capacity is 6 containers per day.

"As far as we can see after we processed the first batch, an introduction of the own reloading complex allowed us to cut the customer expenses by 10-15%", Vladimir Filatov, commercial director at NOVOTEC Plus says, "this is preliminary information, more accurate data can be provided after we reload 2000 – 5000 tons. By that time we will receive more detailed information regarding planned and unplanned expenditures and prime cost".

Vladimir is sure that with the monthly 2000 ton load the complex equipment shall pay off within 3 months.