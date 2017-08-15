News By Tag
Adam P. Samansky, Member, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. to Speak at TKG's Event
About Adam P. Samansky
Adam is a Member in Mintz Levin's Boston office, with a practice emphasizing representation of innovator pharmaceutical companies in ANDA litigation. He has tried cases before multiple US District Courts, briefed and argued cases before the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and has briefed bet-the-company issues before the US Supreme Court. He has been involved in a number of significant cases, dating back to Takeda v Alphapharm, which resulted in the CAFC's authoritative pronouncement on the law of chemical obviousness, post-KSR.
He handles Inter Partes Review proceedings at the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and advises clients on new product development, regulatory strategy, Orange Book listing, citizen petition practice, and the settlement of multiparty, highly contested Hatch-Waxman litigation. Adam regularly conducts due diligence on blockbuster pharmaceutical assets, including reviewing and assessing litigation, regulatory, and competitive strategies.
About Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
Mintz Levin serves clients of all sizes and at all stages of growth, representing Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurs, emerging growth and established companies, government agencies, and nonprofits. Mintz Levin's IP Litigation team deals with all aspects of patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, including validity, infringement, enforceability and litigation of such rights. The life science IP litigators are thoroughly experienced with all aspects of IP litigation, and particularly Hatch-Waxman Litigation, which helps innovators protect their hard-earned inventions, which are so crucial to success in marketing new pharmaceuticals. The Hatch-Waxman litigation team works with clients to anticipate challenges to their patents, to prepare them for potential ANDA filings or other infringement issues, and to vigorously and efficiently protect these highly important patent rights. The team includes attorneys who are highly experienced in the space, have exceptional technical knowledge and training, and have achieved outstanding successes in cases such as Takeda v. Mylan, Takeda v. Alphapharm, and Mitsubishi Chemical v. Barr. The practice leaders have been recognized as Leading Practitioners in Managing Intellectual Property, Best Lawyers, and Super Lawyers, among others.
Event Synopsis:
Since its enactment, the Hatch-Waxman Act has been continuously encouraging generic drug manufacturers to challenge active drug patent and gain market entry before the patents' expected nominal expiration dates.
In the past years, the number of lawsuits involving paragraph IV challenges has significantly increased and the outcome of each litigation varies significantly according to the type of patent challenged.
In this LIVE Webcast, a team of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of all the important issues and trends surrounding Paragraph IV challenges. Speakers will also present key strategies and practical tips to avoid common risks and pitfalls surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
· Paragraph IV Challenges in the 2017 Landscape
· Recent Court Decisions
· Scope and Limitations
· Common Risks and Pitfalls
· Recent Trends, Developments, and Updates
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
