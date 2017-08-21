 
Industry News





Discount Coupons for Moving and Storage Services

DALLAS - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact Person – Elle Nesher

Company Name  - Element Moving and Storage

Phone Number - (972) 805-0988

Email Address - info@elementmoving.com

Dallas, TX - Element Moving and Storage is a company that utilizes the advancement of modern technology in order to perform the NEXT generation moves. Our belief is, no matter how small or large a move is – each principal will be followed to provide the best customer service for our clients.  Element Moving and Storage is proudly a woman owned business that is registered with Texas Small Business Association and Better Business Bureau with an A rating.

We are providing a discount on our moving and storage service to our customers. Use our affordable and the Next Generation Moving and Storage services. Print these discount coupons, schedule your desired service with us and save more!

We are providing a discount on our moving and storage service to our customers. You can get discount coupons like:

·         10 free boxes or 2 wardrobe boxes on any move over $1000

·         Free 45 day storage service with any move

·         Free box delivery on any move over $500

·         $100 off on any interstate move

·         Military discounts: $100 off on any move over $1000 or $50 off on any move over $500

·         Public safety discounts: $100 off on any move over $1000 or $50 off on any move over $500

·         Super senior savings: $100 off on any move over $1000 or $50 off on any move over $500

·         Student savings: $100 off on any move over $1000 or $50 off on any move over $500

·         Teacher savings: $100 off on any move over $1000 or $50 off on any move over $500

Visit our website https://elementmoving.com or call us at (972) 805-0988.


Element Moving and Storage, the NEXT generation of moving and storage was founded on the ELEMENT principals. A local, Dallas based moving company that provides a flawless; stress free move is the NEXT generation in moving and storage. ELEMENT principals are not just guidelines; they are a way of life. In a male dominated industry, Elle Nesher, Founder and President, built Element Moving and Storage with attention focused on excellence.

The creation of Element Moving and Storage involved the knowledge of 20 years experience to provide a premier moving boutique. A boutique is not normally associated with the moving industry, however Element Moving and Storage has found a niche' within the industry. Providing a boutique service for every move, whether it is a move locally in DFW or across country, Element Moving and Storage will be there from the start. Each client is designated a Certified Moving Consultant (CMC) that is trained under American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA) guidelines. Element Moving and Storage is also a ProMover listed with AMSA. A ProMover, is an honor to Element as we are a trusted mover with AMSA. Each of our employees receives extensive training, background, and drug screening to ensure to all our clients that Element Moving and Storage has their trust. Element Moving and Storage can assist every client with their needs from organization prior to move, to a showcase set up in your new home. Providing above and beyond customer service with a stress free, flawless move is Element Moving and Storage motto.

Element Moving and Storage - Elle Nesher
9728050988
info@elementmoving.com
