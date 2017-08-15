News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FAQ by Mr.Gulshan Marwah about Wristbands(Part 2)
Frequently asked questions about Wristband by Indian Barcode Corporation(MINDWARE) in INDIA
Yes we can make any item of RFID such as RFID wristband RFID cards etc.link-http://
Please send us your request at gm@indianbarcode.com and we will be able to assist you. Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688
22. What do you consider a large order?
Orders of 10 boxes (5,000) or less are considered small.
Orders of 11 boxes or more are considered large. Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688
23. Will you substitute my color choice for another?
No. We will only sell you what you order.
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688, Mail id:-gm@indianbarcode.com
24. Are any wristbands fluorescent?
Yes! Any of our Tyvek designs/styles called NEON will glow under a U/V or Blacklight.
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688
25. If i order today, when will my order ship?
If you pay 100% advanced for your order before 2pm EST from Monday to Friday, your order will be shipped the same day. Orders placed after 2pm EST or purchased on Saturday or Sunday will ship the following business day.
Please note: Custom wristbands take a couple of extra business days to print and process. We do not offer same day shipping, or local pickup for custom wristbands. Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688,Mail id:-gm@indianbarcode.com
26. How long will it take fedex to deliver my wristbands?
You'll find all the information you need about delivery times.Mail us:-gm@indianbarcode.com,Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688
27.Are the wristbands available in different sizes or different lengths?
No because one size fits to all.
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688,Mail id:-gm@indianbarcode.com
28. Is your logo, website or phone number printed on any of the wristbands?
No. There are NO company markings on the wristbands.
29.do you sell silicone or rubber wristbands?
Yes.for more information click on link-http://www.indianbarcodecorporation.com/
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688,Mail Id:-gm@indianbarcode.com
30. Can i make custom wristbands?
Yes! You can customize our Plastic, Tyvek and cloth wristbands. For more information visit our to our site - indianbarcodecorporation.com
31. Can i pick up my wristbands in personal?
Of course! You can pick your order by ourself also. Our office is located at MINDWARE, S-4, PANKAJ PLAZA, PLOT-7, POCKET-7, PILLER NO-1030, NEAR METRO STATION(DWARKA-
32. Do you offer any discounts or special deals?
Yes,We offer discounts also for that you have need to mail us- or contact us:-+91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688,Mail Id:-gm@indianbarcode.com
33. How do i place an order if i'm tax exempt?
If you're tax excempt, please call us and arrange to send us a copy of your tax exemption. We can then tag your account so that you won't be charged tax when you place your order.Send your import export detail if you are from out of India.
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688,Mail Id:-gm@indianbarcode.com
34. Why order wristbands from wristband resources?
When you buy wristbands from us, you can relax knowing that customer service is our top priority. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, we excel at bringing our customers the best service along with low prices, fast turnaround times, quick shipping, and bulk wristband discounts available on a per-product basis. Whether you're looking to buy wristbands for a certain event or custom-design colored wristbands for a fundraiser, we are sure to have what you need! We are constantly improving our products and printing methods in order to stay ahead of the game. Our quality support staff is knowledgeable about the wristband industry and happy to address any concerns you may have about our products. If you can't find what you are looking for or have questions, please contact us:-+91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688,Mail id:-gm@indianbarcode.com.
35. Are there special tickets for people with disabilities?
Yes. You can buy a Handicap Ticket.
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688
36. Must a helper for disabled persons pay full price for a wristband?
If you are approved for a helper you have to send an email to info@tf.dk and attach the relevant documentation. You will then receive an email with a free ticket for your helper. The same procedure goes for camping wrist band. If you purchase your handicap wristband at the ticket office, please bring documentation to ensure a free wristband for your helper. Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688,Mail Id:-gm@indianbarcode.com
37. Does the festival refund my wristband?
No, the festival doesn't refund or exchange purchased wrist band. The same applies for other purchases. (We reserve our right to alter the programme if necessary.) Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688,Mail id:-gm@indianbarcode.com
38. Where can i buy a wristband?
You book your wrist band ttand print out the reservation. We ask you to bring this reservation to one of our three ticket sales, where it will be scanned and exchanged for a wristband, which is applied on site.
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688,Mail id:-gm@indianbarcode.com
Indian Barcode Corporation is one of the leading Manufacturers and Suppliers of Wristband, Barcode Label and Ribbons,RFID Card,Stickers,Tags,Security Labels,Card Printers, Wristband Printer, Barcode Printer,Barcode Scanners etc.
Media Contact
Mr.Gulshan Marwah
gm@indianbarcpde.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse