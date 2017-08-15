News By Tag
Alyson L. Wooten, PharmD, Attorney, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Alyson L. Wooten, PharmD
Alyson Wooten, PharmD, focuses her practice on patent litigation with a special emphasis on pharmaceutical patent litigation under the Hatch-Waxman Act. She has experience at all stages of the litigation process includes pre-filing investigations, discovery, expert witness preparation, Markman proceedings, dispositive motions, and settlement negotiations. She has argued Markman hearings, summary judgment, and discovery-related hearings in various United States courts. She also has experience in filing and conduct of Inter Partes Review proceedings, including proceedings co-pending with district court actions.
Registered as a patent attorney and pharmacist, Dr. Wooten also has broad experience in counseling clients on FDA regulatory matters, clinical trial management, early commercialization strategies, patent settlements and licenses regarding pharmaceuticals, drug product liability, and antitrust issues bearing on pharmaceutical patent settlements. Prior to joining Kilpatrick Townsend, Dr. Wooten worked for a leading pharmaceutical company focusing on FDA regulatory matters, clinical trial program for investigational new drugs, and patent litigation under the Hatch-Waxman Act.
Dr. Wooten was recognized in 2017 and the six years immediately preceding as a Georgia "Rising Star" in the area of Intellectual Property Litigation by Super Lawyers magazine.
About Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
Kilpatrick Townsend is a full-service, international law firm with more than 620 lawyers in 18 offices worldwide. We have deep experience in the areas of intellectual property, litigation and corporate transactions. A close collaboration between the firm's practice areas ensures that we are well-positioned to serve all of our clients' needs. Offering the full range of services, Kilpatrick Townsend is one of the few general practice firms with a core commitment to intellectual property law. With more than 300 attorneys devoted to IP law, Kilpatrick Townsend offers clients specialization that exceeds even the most well-known boutique firms. For more information, please visit: www.kilpatricktownsend.com.
Event Synopsis:
Since its enactment, the Hatch-Waxman Act has been continuously encouraging generic drug manufacturers to challenge active drug patent and gain market entry before the patents' expected nominal expiration dates.
In the past years, the number of lawsuits involving paragraph IV challenges has significantly increased and the outcome of each litigation varies significantly according to the type of patent challenged.
In this LIVE Webcast, a team of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of all the important issues and trends surrounding Paragraph IV challenges. Speakers will also present key strategies and practical tips to avoid common risks and pitfalls surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
· Paragraph IV Challenges in the 2017 Landscape
· Recent Court Decisions
· Scope and Limitations
· Common Risks and Pitfalls
· Recent Trends, Developments, and Updates
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
