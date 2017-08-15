News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How to Install Norton Antivirus
Norton Antivirus is the leading Antivirus Software designed and developed by the Symantec. It protects the computer from the malware, spyware and other viruses. Hence, it keeps the computer safe and secure. Norton Antivirus supports the multiple Operating systems such as Windows, Mac OS and much more, it also supports the mobile platform.
Norton Setupis an easy procedure, to use the Norton you must have the valid product key. Now follow the procedure mentioned below to install the Norton Antivirus.
Download and Install Norton Antivirus
• From your browser, open Norton Antivirus.
• Now go for the Sign-in, if you are a new user, click "Create Account" and if already you have the email address and password of Norton, then click "Sign-in" and enter the same.
• Norton Setup Page will appear, click "Download Norton".
• To register the product key, click "Enter a new product key", type the product key and click "Continue".
• After doing all these, click "Agree and Continue" and then download will start.
• Once the download is completed, click on the downloaded file and Run the same.
• Thereafter follow the on-screen instructions step by step and once you are done, your Norton Antivirus is successfully installed.
Make sure, if you have already installed any Antivirus earlier, then uninstall it and you can do it from the "Control Panel". Open the Control Panel, click on Programs, select the Antivirus and click on Uninstall. It may take some time to uninstall. Once it is done, restart your computer and then follow the above said Norton SetupProcess.
Norton Antivirus believes in customer's need and prerequisite and thus introduce the best-featured software, which protects the computer from any virus or malware. It immediately blocks the website which contains the suspicious items and hence secures your computer.
For any help visit: http://www.instohelp.com/
Contact
Belery Alllen
1-888-323-0333
***@plzaask.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse