Go for Singapore Company Registration, Cash in on Strengthening Economy
SBS Consulting is a provider of Singapore company registration services. The package costs only S$699 & comes with freebies like free corporate secretarial services (worth S$299) & registered office address (worth S$239) for the first year.
The entrepreneurs from all over the world choose Singapore company registration for the simplicity of the process and ease of doing business in this island country. There are signs that the Singaporean economy is growing at a faster rate than it was anticipated.
The first quarter of 2017, clocked a quicker than expected 2.7% growth from the last year because of the continued performance of the manufacturing sector. The second quarter of 2017 also came with good news for Singapore as the GDP grew by 2.9% from the last year.
"Overall, Singapore registered 2.7% of growth on a year-on-year basis for the first half of 2017. The development has allowed the experts to pin the growth forecast for 2017 to the improved estimate of 2 to 3 percent. It is good news for the startup entrepreneurs and business owners wanting to opt for Singapore company registration.
The time is also ripe for those wanting to engage in business activities in sectors other than manufacturing. Those in the wholesale & retail trade, finance & insurance, & business services, electronics and precision engineering, information & communications and education, health & social services sectors, etc., should seriously think about a company registration Singapore.
These sectors have shown accelerated year-on-year growth in the Q2 2017. We are fully equipped to render the best support in Singapore. At s$699, our incorporation package is one of the most affordable one," said Ms. Meena, the Business Head of SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.
Singapore company registration package by SBS Consulting covers the following services:
• Checking availability and reservation of the company name
• Preparation of M&A, Form 45, Form 45B, etc.
• Registration of company with ACRA by payment of ACRA fees
• Electronic Certificate of Incorporation
• Company profile/extract from ACRA with UEN Number
• Minutes of first board meeting
• Share certificate(
• Common seal
• Preparation of company kit
• Assistance for Bank account opening (FREE for a bank in Singapore)
We apply to the Company Registrar of Singapore on your behalf to set up a company in Singapore. The process is straightforward and has 2 procedures in it.
• Firstly, we get your company name registered with the ACRA (Accounting & Corporate Regulatory Authority) which acts as the Company Registrar of Singapore.
• Secondly, we apply to ACRA for your Singapore company registration.
Our experts carry out the incorporation process as per the rules and regulations that are prescribed by ACRA. It can be initiated when the business owner is ready with the following pre-incorporation requirements.
• Minimum initial paid up capital of S$1
• At least 1 Local Director
• At least 1 Shareholder (Maximum 50)
• At least 1 Company Secretary
• Local registered office address
"If you have a worthwhile business idea, it is important that you protect it by opting for company registration Singapore. Delaying the incorporation is not an option as the history has shown that at any given time many individuals are toying with the same ideas and products. The country has strict IP laws to protect the intellectual properties of its subjects.
On our part, we have made it easier for you by keeping your initial costs down. It you are confident about your idea, this is the time to test it and see if it is worth the effort," concluded Ms. Meena.
About SBS Consulting Pte Ltd:
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a firm that provides corporate services in Singapore that specializes in Singapore company registration services. Since its incorporation in 2010, SBS has assisted local and foreign entrepreneurs and corporate to register their new companies. In addition, it offers accounting, bookkeeping, corporate secretarial services, payroll processing, XBRL & GST filing, director's report, AGM filing, etc.
Contact Us:
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
Visit: https://www.sbsgroup.com.sg/
High Street Centre,
#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,
Singapore
179094 - Singapore
Phone: +65-6536 0036
Email: info@sbsgroup.com.sg
Media Contact
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
+65 65360036
***@sbsgroup.com.sg
