August 2017
How to fix Gmail not working on Android phone?

Gmail not working on android phone what will you do for this issue
 
BOONES MILL, Va. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Gmail is one of the securest email services provided by the Google. Gmail is very well known for its top rated features that make it first choice among the users for use.

Sometimes user face many technical issues while their Gmail not working on Android phone and they get some error when they try to use Gmail. Are you one among those? Then read this article and go through the below steps to fix your Gmail related problems:

• ·       First of all, you should need to delete your Gmail account from Android device and then re-install it again.
• ·       Go to the Settings on your phone.
• ·       Now click on the Applications icon and then choose Manage Applications option.
• ·       Now choose All Tab icon,
• ·       After that, search Gmail from the list of applications.
• ·       Now click on the Clear Cache/Data tab.
• ·       Now restart your Android device and then install the Gmail application again.
• ·       If your problem does not resolving after applying the above steps, then factory reset your device.
• ·       For this, go to the Settings and then go to Privacy.
• ·       Now choose the option factory data reset and then reset the android phone to complete the procedure.

Now you can easily access your Gmail account on Android without any difficulties after applying the above described steps.

http://www.gmailtechinfo.com/gmail-not-working-on-android...

