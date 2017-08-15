 
News By Tag
* Hiphop
* Rapmusic
* Kaio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carbondale
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


Kàio Drops His Latest Track "Candy" On The Audio Site SoundCloud

Music has the ability to energize your mood and transform you giving you good vibe. The music "Candy" from Kàio will entertain you and thrill you in the weekend.
 
 
kàio
kàio
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hiphop
Rapmusic
Kaio

Industry:
Music

Location:
Carbondale - Connecticut - US

CARBONDALE, Conn. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Get ready for the great hip hop song which will blow up your mind. It is getting massive likes by people because of the energetic vibe. The great song is "Candy" by Kàio which is on the latest site SoundCloud. It is the hub for various new artists with their music artistry. He belongs from a small city outside Boston named Fall River. Since music are great for people of all ages. You will love the way Kàio has made the piece. He has made his hip hop music a wonderful one. He is very new in the field of music but his song is just mind blowing

Kàio's "Candy" is nice with the good acumen of rapping. It has also the usage of nice lyrics taken from his real life. You will really love it because of the attractive technicality with many instruments. He is also a famous star on Twitter. The song is produced by No Name Tim and he has taken the piece to different level. Once you listen to the song you will become addicted to it. The music is pretty much engaging and is perfect for hitting any party. Your soul will sing along with the tune because of the nice background score, punchy hooks.

To build name in the music industry takes lot of hard work and pain. Kàio is still working on his project. His kind of music creation at this young age of 22 is just wow. The song "Candy" is a single creation from Kàio's upcoming EP called "Shadows". If you want to get the thriving artist you must tune into SoundCloud. If you are going through stress in life listen to the tune. Hip hop has gained popularity and is still flying high with its fantastic rhythm. If you want to get the latest artist, tune into SoundCloud for him.

Visit here now: https://soundcloud.com/user-412436006/candy-prod-by-no-na...

End
Source:
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion Club PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share