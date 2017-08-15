News By Tag
* Hiphop
* Rapmusic
* Kaio
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kàio Drops His Latest Track "Candy" On The Audio Site SoundCloud
Music has the ability to energize your mood and transform you giving you good vibe. The music "Candy" from Kàio will entertain you and thrill you in the weekend.
Kàio's "Candy" is nice with the good acumen of rapping. It has also the usage of nice lyrics taken from his real life. You will really love it because of the attractive technicality with many instruments. He is also a famous star on Twitter. The song is produced by No Name Tim and he has taken the piece to different level. Once you listen to the song you will become addicted to it. The music is pretty much engaging and is perfect for hitting any party. Your soul will sing along with the tune because of the nice background score, punchy hooks.
To build name in the music industry takes lot of hard work and pain. Kàio is still working on his project. His kind of music creation at this young age of 22 is just wow. The song "Candy" is a single creation from Kàio's upcoming EP called "Shadows". If you want to get the thriving artist you must tune into SoundCloud. If you are going through stress in life listen to the tune. Hip hop has gained popularity and is still flying high with its fantastic rhythm. If you want to get the latest artist, tune into SoundCloud for him.
Visit here now: https://soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
smaith.collins@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse