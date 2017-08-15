 
Windshield Experts Announces Expansion Plans

 
 
Windshield Experts
Windshield Experts
 
DELHI, India - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Windshield Experts is a service brand owned by Shield Autoglass Limited (an associate company of Asahi India Glass Ltd.). Windshield Experts offers specialized auto glass repair and replacement services to their customers and is one of the few successful companies in the auto services space.

Currently Windshield Experts has 81 service centres in 44 cities. The company has drawn up aggressive expansion plans to further increase reach and tap the market potential in tier 2 and 3 cities. The company plans to increase number of service centers to 200 plus by 2020.

The company has decided to follow franchise model for tier 2 and 3 cities. With a retail space requirement of around 600-800 square feet and investment of 10-15 lakhs the franchisee is expected to get an ROI of approx. 20-25%.

On the expansion plan and franchise model, Mr. Ratish Ramanujam, COO – Windshield Experts commented ''With the rapid increase in vehicle population and consumer expectations in tier 2 and 3 cities there is an opportunity to take our brand to these cities. and give customers an experience of world class autoglass repair and replacement services."

Notes to Editor:

Windshield Experts: Windshield Experts is India's leading car glass repair and replacement specialist, spread across 44 cities with 81 conveniently located service centres.

•    Windshield Experts Advantage:
o    Faster: Quick turnaround time and door-step facility
o    Safer: Genuine products and highly trained technicians
o    Better: Conveniently located service centers, centralized help line number and cashless tie-up with all major insurance companies
•    Windshield Experts also offers a host of value-added services that includes:
o    Battery Check & Replacement
o    Wiper Blade Replacement
o    Vacuum Cleaning Service
o    Water Repellent Coating
o    Car Detailing (available in select centers in Delhi/NCR)

https://www.windshieldexperts.com/


About Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS): Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass solutions company and a dominant player both in the automotive and building glass segment. It commands about 78% share in the Indian passenger car glass market and has an established track record of about 3 decades. Established in 1986, AIS's footprint today spans the entire spectrum of the automotive and architectural glass value chains.
www.aisglass.com

For Any Queries:
Munmun Gentle: munmun.gentle@i9c.in (9820623811)
Payal Pawar: payal.pawar@i9c.in  (9920060963)
