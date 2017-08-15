News By Tag
Grosspad - A New App for Financial Expense Management
Grosspad is a new app for expense management with ability to create multiple groups with friends and family and can be used in expense management on different scenarios.
As our investment guru Warren Buffet said "If you buy things you don't need, you will soon sell things you need.". But most of the times, we don't remember what we buy and such short term memory towards numerous small and erroneous purchases make Expense management a difficult task without using a proper tool.
With this in mind, there are some products in the market which tries to solve the problem of managing expenses. Some of them are good as well. But most of the products lack a wholehearted approach to personal individual finance management.
Financial expense management so far has been considered as a family's monthly budget management. Frankly speaking everyone knows it is much more than that.
For example, every one definitely needs some kind of budget management for their monthly expenses. But there may be situations where they might need a bit more.
For example, one would like to maintain a different book for the entire expenses of their son/daughter's college. Though this typically comes from the family budget, they may need to track this is a separate expenses.
There may be a wedding plan in the house which again needs a different expenses tracking book. Different activities would be performed by different family members and they might have paid or received cash during these. So they may need an application which helps them to track all their expenses as a group.
Similarly other events like a House construction project, expenses during hospitalization of a family member, expenses for holding a big party with friends, a reimbursement account for business travel.. the list is a lot more.
Most of the current expense management products do not cater to these needs. So PM Square Soft Services company's http://www.grosspad.com (Grosspad Development division), has come out with a product Grosspad which can help people to
- Manage different expenses with multiple groups & members
- Maintain multiple bank, card accounts
- Never lose data as data is automatic synced to cloud
- Store receipts as attachments
- Set one time or monthly budgets
- Use different currency transactions with exchange rates
This product tries to fill the gap in the current scenario and may help many people who are struggling to cope with different scenarios when they need to track their expenses. This can be installed from Google Playstore by searching for the product name as Grosspad.
Be it this product or any other expense management product, such disciplined expense management is tough, but can result in long term benefits to our family and result in a much financially healthier retirement to people. Hopefully we don't get into the trap as said by Herbert Hoover "About the time we can make the ends meet, somebody moves the ends." :)
Try the product today by downloading from https://play.google.com/
