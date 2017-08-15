News By Tag
CustomSoft successfully implemented Canteen Automation System for Canada Based Client
CustomSoft has successfully developed and delivered Canteen Automation system for Canada based client. This Software helps to manage day to day canteen affairs.
In today's fast life people mostly prefer take away or instant ordering system. Canteen Automation system allows users to see the desire canteen, check the menu available along with the place, Verify the menu before order place, Pay online and take a food.
This system also greatly lightens the load on the canteen's end, as the entire process of taking orders is automated
This allows canteen employees to quickly go through the orders as they are placed and produce the necessary items with minimal delay and confusion.
Advantages of the System-
• Completely automated online ordering of food in a canteen.
• Various reports to view total sales, details of registered members with facility to print report.
• Detailed summary of orders placed with option to search orders, update order status, print orders, etc.
• User can also order a Special Combo Box which contains multiple food items.
• Developed using the latest website programming protocols for minimum server loads and ultra-fast loading and processing.
• Payment Gateway
• Compatible with all devices.
• Review and feedback
Client Testimonials:
Amayra (User of Canteen Automation system) said, "Canteen Automation System developed by CustomSoft is simply great. Attractive UI and best features provoked users to use this software. My revenue increased after using this app. Perfectly designed software by CustomSoft."
Client Satisfaction and best quality software is the fundamental of CustomSoft.
CustomSoft has expertise in customized Software development. CustomSoft mostly deal with the clients from more than 12 countries including U.S.A, U.K, Canada, Australia, Singapore, South Africa etc.
CustomSoft has efficient and dedicated team of developers for continual support. CustomSoft has technologies -php, Android, iphone, Delphi
CustomSoft provides full range of Software development services like Web Design and Development for Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Hotel, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistic, E-Learning Solution and other IT related works. CustomSoft provide complete IT business solutions to organization who would like to have a Web presence for Business
To know more you can visit- www.custom-soft.com.
