News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Foam Blowing Agents Market - Global Industry Insights,Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2016–2024
Request Sample of Foam Blowing Agent Market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Foam Blowing Agents Market Taxonomy
On the basis of type, the global market is classified into:
Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)Foam Blowing Agents Industry Insights
HFC-245fa
HFC-134a
HFC-152a
HFC-365mfc
Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs)
HCFC-141b
HCFC-142-b
HCFC-22
Others
Hydrocarbons (HCs)
N-Pentane
Isopentane
Cyclopentane
Isobutane
Others
Others
Methyl formate
Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)
Inert gases
Others
On the basis of application, the global market is classified into:
Polyurethane Foam
Polyolefin Foam
Polystyrene Foam
Phenolic Foam
Others
Reduction of greenhouse emissions a key focus areas of players in the global foam blowing agents market
The global foam blowing agents market is largely being driven by the constant advancements in technology. For instance, Chemours Company came up with Opteon™ 1100 foam blowing agent and BASF SPRAYTITE® foam insulation technologies, which ensure exceptional thermal insulation performance as well as reduced energy usage. These technologies also offer benefits such as reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and reducing environmental footprint.
Foam Blowing Agents Market Outlook – Rising living standards drive the global market growth
Rising living standards of people across the globe consequently contribute towards growth of end-use industries of foam blowing agents. Apart from this, in recent years, increase in purchasing power parity (PPP) has helped in the development of the flooring and furnishing industry, which demands polymeric foams for shock absorption. Thus, increased adoption of polymeric foams is projected to boost the global market growth.
Geographically, Asia Pacific has been the largest contributor to the global foam blowing agents market. The market growth can be owed to substantial infrastructural development, which helped the construction industry to expand in the region, especially in India, Thailand, South Korea and Vietnam; technological advancements and rapid industrialization. However, high costs associated with shifting technology, along with rampant changes in the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is looking at significant new alternatives policy (SNAP) in the foam blowing agents such as introduction of fourth-generation blowing agenta, AFA series and urethane foams, among others, which will replace the use of HCFC and HFC. It has taken effect since January 1, 2017, which in turn would restrain growth of the market of foam blowing agents.
Check the trending report of Foam Blowing Agents Market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Some of the major companies in the foam blowing agents market are Arkema S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., ZEON Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Haltermann GmbH, Harp International Ltd., Sinochem Group, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, and Solvay S.A. Other well-known companies in the global market include Linde AG, Astra Polymers, AkzoNobel N.V., KSJN Catalyzing Industries, Lychem International Co., Limited, SPL Group, Sunwell Global Ltd., BEO International, and Marubeni Corporation.
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact Us
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave,
#3200
Seattle, WA 98154
Tel: +1-206-701-6702
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Contact
coherent market insights
***@coherentmarketinsights.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse