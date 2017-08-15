How may I access iCloud photos from PC? , How to backup an iPhone to iCloud?

News By Tag
Individual will get displease if they will get regular issues in their email account.It is better to explore that which mail application is compatible.iCloud is basically the storage system where user could store large amount of data like documents,photos and messages.It has lots of attributes that can't be ignored.To get help with that,there is need to reach customer service team.
There are number of technical issues that wastes lots of unnecessary time and as a result,the work got hampered.It happens because account holders usually not from the technical background and maybe there are not aware about the way to solve issues.At that time,individual should contact customer service team.For contacting the support team,there is need to dial customer service number, quite easy to find and dialled from anywhere.
There are number of issues that has been solved by iCloud customer support team.Here,individual could see the solution for few:-
How may I access iCloud photos from PC?
First,user need to connect iPhone via PC
It is now need to select the option of "Import pictures and videos" from the Autoplay menu
User should now open the "Computer"/"This PC" if the autoplay windows will not appear
Individual should now decide that whether you want to organize photos before transferring them
Now,user should select photos that they wants to import.To do that,user should select "Import"option
However,it is required to look that whether the problem get solved or not
How to backup an iPhone to iCloud?
First,user need to connect the device to the WiFi network
Select the option of "Settings", user should scroll down and tap iCloud
User should go down, select Backup, and ensure that iCloud Backup is turned on
There is now need to choose "Backup" and stay connected to the Wifi network until the process will not be completed
Now,assure that the backup finished
Select the option of Settings and then iCloud and Storage
Also,there is need to choose Manage Storage, and then select your device, backup will now appear in the details with the time and backup size
There are times when individual will need help for the above solved technical bugs,they need to connect with technical team.Tech experts will first try to understand problem of the users and suggest with some useful solution.To contact them,there is need to dial iCloud customer service phone number.Generally, remote access technique will be applied for solving each specific issue.Individual will be charged with certain amount of fee.
