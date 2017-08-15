It's Time to Upgrade Your Systems: Antaira's New Industrial 10G Ethernet Switch Series

Antaira Technologies, a global leading developer and manufacturer of industrial communication and networking devices, is proud to announce the expansion of its Industrial 10G Ethernet Switch Series.

-- In automation markets, machine vision is increasingly utilized in the inspection systems to require greater accuracy and precision and to enhance yield. In order to support devices in factory environments, Antaira provides industrial 10G PoE+ switch－, which is equipped with power booster technology for supporting 24VDC power input to supply up to 30W per port, also enable users avoid the inconvience of power sourcing and unnesscessary cabling cost. On the other hand, in security surveillance market, Antaira's industrial 10G Etherent switch series not only improves the expansion of the surveillance networks via its fiber connectivity, but also help users maintain the efficiency of comprehensive data communication via 10G data bandwidth support while they use high resolution video surveillance for holding the critical clues in every situation.Nonetheless, at the present stage, some cases of inspection systems or IP surveillance still adopt low resolution cameras. To maintain the reliability and efficiency of current networking systems, most cases have to choose lower resolution cameras in the systems due to the restriction of the slow upload speed of gigabit Ethernet switches. However, the increasing demand for high resolution cameras is followed by the need for high network bandwidth. Therefore, high network bandwidth plays an indispensable role in the systems that require high-precision inspection.As high-precision inspection is required, once users adopt high resolution cameras, taking advantage of Ethernet switches that provides higher bandwidth transmission becomes a must to maintain a reliable transmission for comprehensive data communication and to achieve high efficiency in the surveillance or high-precision inspection process. In view of this, Antaira Technologies provides industrial 10/12-port Industrial 10G Etherent switch series －and－ for the demand on higher bandwidth data transmission. According to different working environments, users have different 10G Ethernet switch product selections.To ensure industrial-grade reliability, Antaira's industrial 10G Ethernet switch series is manufactured with 100 % industrial-grade design and components. This series possesses IP30 rated metal casing, supports DIN-rail and wall mount deployments and industrial level EMI/EMC shielding.: 8x10/100/1000Base-T(X) copper w/ 2x10G SFP slots, dual 12-48VDC power inputs: 10x10/100/1000Base-T(X) copper w/ 2x10G SFP slots, dual 12-48VDC power inputs: 8x10/100/1000Base-T(X) copper w/ 8xIEEE 802.3at PoE + 2x10G SFP slots, dual 48-55VDC power inputs: 8x10/100/1000Base-T(X) copper w/ 8xIEEE 802.3at PoE + 2x10G SFP slots, dual 24-55VDC power inputs• Jumbo frame support: 9216bytes• 30W PoE output per port• Built-in relay output warning for power failure notice• Support operating temperature range: -40°C ~ 60°CFor more details about Antaira Technologies' unmanaged Ethernet switches with 10G SFP slots series, please feel free to contact Antaira via mail ator via phone at