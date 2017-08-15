News By Tag
It's Time to Upgrade Your Systems: Antaira's New Industrial 10G Ethernet Switch Series
Antaira Technologies, a global leading developer and manufacturer of industrial communication and networking devices, is proud to announce the expansion of its Industrial 10G Ethernet Switch Series.
Nonetheless, at the present stage, some cases of inspection systems or IP surveillance still adopt low resolution cameras. To maintain the reliability and efficiency of current networking systems, most cases have to choose lower resolution cameras in the systems due to the restriction of the slow upload speed of gigabit Ethernet switches. However, the increasing demand for high resolution cameras is followed by the need for high network bandwidth. Therefore, high network bandwidth plays an indispensable role in the systems that require high-precision inspection.
As high-precision inspection is required, once users adopt high resolution cameras, taking advantage of Ethernet switches that provides higher bandwidth transmission becomes a must to maintain a reliable transmission for comprehensive data communication and to achieve high efficiency in the surveillance or high-precision inspection process. In view of this, Antaira Technologies provides industrial 10/12-port Industrial 10G Etherent switch series －LNX-1002G-10G-
To ensure industrial-grade reliability, Antaira's industrial 10G Ethernet switch series is manufactured with 100 % industrial-grade design and components. This series possesses IP30 rated metal casing, supports DIN-rail and wall mount deployments and industrial level EMI/EMC shielding.
Features
• LNX-1002G-10G-
• LNX-1202G-10G-
• LNP-1002G-10G-
• LNP-1002G-10G-
• Jumbo frame support: 9216bytes
• 30W PoE output per port
• Built-in relay output warning for power failure notice
• Support operating temperature range: -40°C ~ 60°C
For more details about Antaira Technologies' unmanaged Ethernet switches with 10G SFP slots series, please feel free to contact Antaira via mail at sales@antaira.com.tw or via phone at +886-2-2218-
