Tampa​ ​team​ ​places​ ​2nd​ ​at​ ​StartupBus​ ​North​ ​America​

A clipless pedal adapter for high-performance bikes was the team's idea for a new business

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Entrepreneurship

* Biking

* Startup Industry:

* Business Location:

* Tampa - Florida - US Subject:

* Companies

Contact

DropIn Pedals

Morgan Thacker

***@dropinpedals.com DropIn PedalsMorgan Thacker

End

-- A Tampa, Fla. team, DropIn Pedals, finished in second place in the finals of StartupBus North America 2017, an entrepreneurship boot camp and competition described as equal parts hackathon and global community that ran from July 31 to August 4 launching from seven cities and concluding in New Orleans."StartupBus was a learning sprint. I've never learned so much in such a short amount of time," said DropIn Pedals co-founder,Tyler Baumgardner. "This is just the beginning forDropIn Pedals. We are moving forward to begin fulfilling orders and start helping the cycling community enjoy every ride they take."Not for the faint of heart, StartupBus is an international organizational touted as the tech entrepreneur's equivalent to a Navy Seals bootcamp. Entrepreneurs and corporate intrapreneurship teams are pushed beyond their limits while working to build tech businesses from the confines of coach buses enroute to the final 2-day competition. The experience is a grueling and life changing 5-day journey that hyper accelerates entrepreneurs' understanding of the realities of being an entrepreneur while giving them access to proven alumni mentors and sponsor evangelists. Successful riders inevitably become hyper-connected influencers to whom tech communities globally look to for technology leadership and referrals."Launching a company in 72-hours while traveling at 60 mph sure does push you to grow on all levels: mentally, physically and emotionally,"said DropIn Pedals co-founder,Morgan Thacker. "DropIn Pedals couldn't have asked for a more supportive community.The connections, mentorship and friendships we have made through our StartupBus experience were and will continue to be vital to our success."Now in its 8th year, buses filled with entrepreneurs launched from seven North American cities on July 31 to begin their journey to the final competition in New Orleans. While enroute cross country participants take a business from concept to prototype in 72-hours, stopping at tech companies and communities along the way. DropIn Pedals was a team on the Tampa StartupBus, which made their way to New Orleans by way of Jacksonville, Fla., Savannah, Ga., Charlotte, N.C., Columbia S.C. and Nashville, Tenn.DropIn Pedals is an adapter that transforms clipless pedals into flat pedals for easy use with casual shoes. The business is the brainchild of Tyler Baumgardner and Morgan Thacker, cyclists who set out to solve the inconvenience of using bikes with high-performance clipless pedals for casual rides. By the time the duo reached New Orleans they had a functioning prototype, commitments from distributors and purchase orders in Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.Two of the five other Tampa teams also qualified for semifinals. One named Course Align developed a software to help Universities develop curriculum that aligns with job skills, while the other team, YetiGram, developed a web-based platform that provides entertainers on demand. Course Align progressed to finals alongside DropIn Pedals.Twenty-six teams in all formed and pitched to an audience that included judges and potential investors. DropIn Pedals was the only hardware product to progress to finals.The winner was New York team, Daisy, which developed a web application to simplify funeral planning, while a team from Mexico, Del Campo al Mercado, placed third.About DropIn Pedals:DropIn Pedals, second place winner of North America Startup Bus 2017, is an adapter, that transforms clipless pedals into flat pedals for easy use with casual shoes. DropIn pedals strives to make all cycling experiences hassle-free and enjoyable. DropIn Pedals are for cyclists who want to use the same bike for a high-performance training ride and a cruise around town. Their tagline touts, "From Weekend Warrior to Sunday Stroller."For more information and product demo, visit www.DropInPedals.comView DropIn Pedals' winning pitch for North America Startup Bus 2017,