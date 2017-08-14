News By Tag
Howl At The Moon Indie Festival Gives Away Two Custom Guitars And Sells Limited Edition Solar View
New outdoor music festival featuring 40 indie artists and live-streamed performances is offering branded certified solar viewing glasses and two one-of-a-kind guitars during the event.
The 'Howl at the Moon' Music Festival is taking place at Thompson Place Golf Range, 3453 W. Hamilton Rd., just 10 minutes from downtown Nashville. To watch live via YouTube visit: https://www.youtube.com/
In an effort to promote fan engagement, the "Howl at the Moon Interactive Fan Experience" was created to promote the live stream and allow fans in attendance and watching live to be an active part of the show. Provided by GoVrTuo.com through a special interactive program with manufacturing partners BrandOGuitars, the contest is simple: during the Howl at the Moon Music Festival fans simply go to the Festival website, www.howlatthemoonfestival.com, click on the link to the Interactive Fan Experience, and vote for their favorite band or artist. Each vote is an entry to win for the fan, as well as their favorite artist.
Nashville, Tennessee is one of the few major cities offering a total view of the eclipse. Statisticians estimate 55 million Americans will sojourn to Tennessee to see the eclipse, and over a million have chosen Nashville as their destination of choice to experience the eclipse. Organizers have included international access to the entire Howl at the Moon Music Festival and Eclipse Watch Party experience with a global broadcast throughout the weekend.
Tickets are still available:
· Sunday 2:30pm to11:00pm - $25.00
· Monday 8:00am to4:00pm (festival and watch party) -$35.00
Tickets are available online at Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/
For information regarding overnight camping and RV parking, email thompsonplace115@
For more information, visit https://www.howlatthemoonfestival.com. (http://www.howlatthemoonfestival.com/)
About the CHOMCO Productions (CHOMCO):
CHOMCO Productions has more than 30 years of experience developing music intensive festivals, as well as multiple television, movie, stage, convention, corporate, concert, and church projects. Serving clients in the areas of production, technical directing, live and studio audio engineering, location audio recording/mixing, in addition to serving various projects as camera operators and videoeditors.
Joining CHOMCO in the production of the event are Nashville Unsigned, That One Place Entertainment, Indie Connect, HMN Entertainment and Thompson Place.
