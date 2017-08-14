News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Helmet to Play Intimate Live Music Venue in Bergen County, New Jersey
"Thinking man's metal band" Helmet (with Super Snake) coming to Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck in September.
Formed in New York City in 1989, Helmet was founded by members Page Hamilton, Henry Bogdan, Peter Mengede and John Stanier. The group signed to Amphetamine Reptile Records and released their first full-length album, Strap It On, in 1991. A year later, they signed to Interscope Records. The band found mainstream success with their Interscope debut, Meantime, which debuted at number 68 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the hits "Unsung" and "In the Meantime." In 1994, Helmet explored new sonic territories with the fan favorite and critically acclaimed Betty, which incorporated elements of jazz and blues into their "thinking man's metal."
Helmet broke up in 1998, while Hamilton explored other projects, including various collaborations and film scores. In 2004, Hamilton reformed Helmet with a new lineup, releasing the album Size Matters that same year. In 2006, they released Monochrome on Warcone records and then released their most recent album, Seeing Eye Dog, via Work Song in 2010. Since the 2004 revival, Helmet has toured extensively all over the world. In 2012, they toured Europe in light of the 20th anniversary of Meantime and, most recently, embarked on a similar tour for the 20th anniversary of Betty.
The new owners of Mexicali Live (soon to be renamed Debonair Music Hall on September 12th) have promised to bring a wide array of national and international name talent to this iconic northern New Jersey music venue. Based on the booking of Helmet and other impressive bands scheduled for the fall 2017 season, it appears Debonair Music Hall will not disappoint.
The chance to see Helmet in a setting as initimate as Deboniar Music Hall may be too good to miss for many fans, so you may want to get your tickets soon. To purchase tickets to see Helmet at Debonair Music Hall or to view the complete calendar of talent booked through 2017, click here: http://www.debonairmusichall.com/
Debonair Music Hall is located minutes from Routes 4, 17, 46, 80, 1&9, 9W, Garden State Parkway, Palisades Interstate Parkway, NJ Turnpike, and the George Washington Bridge, at 1409 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck, New Jersey.
To read about other acts coming to Debonair Music Hall in 2017, visit mybergen.com at this link: http://mybergen.com/
Mybergen.com is the essential online resource for living, working or visiting Bergen County, New Jersey. You'll find the latest information about Bergen County area community events, entertainment, dining, healthy lifestyle options, shopping, home design, local business, kids and family activities, schools, real estate and more on mybergen.com.
Contact
Content Manager
***@verizon.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse