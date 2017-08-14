News By Tag
Green light from city hall to move forward
4230homes is excited that the City of Edina Planning department has approved the designs presented by the developers at 4228 & 4230 Valley View Road, rejuvenating a property that has been a nuisance for an up and coming neighborhood.
Au 19, 2017 | City planners have acknowledged a need to work with the development team to bring about this exciting change. Edina embraces redevelopment and this project falls in line with the demand of the area, while maintaining the distinct character of the neighborhood.
Edina East is a vibrant community that thrives on all it has to offer its residents, from outdoor activities and a variety of transit options, to various dining selections, local small businesses, entertainment and a strong sense of community.
"Working with the City of Edina on this project is very exciting because we all have the same goal, to see a dilapidated property come back to life and serve the community," said Leah Peterson, Investment Partner. "We strive to provide a desirable residence and are pleased to be working with the City of Edina to make it happen."
Spacious and rich with amenities, 4230homes seeks to provide attainable housing with all of the modern luxuries that today's buyers are looking for.
About 4230homes
Open concept urban living in a walkable suburban setting. Expansive windows, high quality stainless appliances, gas cooktops, green space, entertaining areas and fireplaces, large walk-in closets are among the amenities in these 2000+ square foot 4-bedroom, 4-bathrooms homes. More information and renderings can be found at http://4230homes.com
About Refresh Properties
Refresh Properties - fresh design group - specializes in current design homes. Fresh approaches and more affordable alternatives has made for record breaking demand for our properties. Learn more at https://refresh-
