Music Artist Maverick Hill Launches New Web-Site
Music Artist, Maverick Hill, will launch maverickhillmusic.com, a website specialized to sell Songs with exclusive entertainment content.
The site will also contain Free Downloads and a Music Player that will stream his latest Songs.
"I'm very excited to share my artistic vision with my current fans and those that are just now discovering my music. As an Independent Music Artist, I feel it's important to find new ways to communicate directly, and to always grow your audience. This is the next step in the evolution of my career." – Maverick Hill
"It is rare for musicians to be as daring and experimental as Maverick Hill yet still succeed in finding ears that will listen attentively. The music sounds like it could self-destruct at any moment, but it just keeps on coming. You listen, and suddenly you're colliding through peeling layers of sonic texture, and loving it." - Jenna Johnson (SoundLooks.com)
For more information visit: https://www.maverickhillmusic.com
Anazarry Danganan
***@maverickhillmusic.com
