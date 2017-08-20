News By Tag
Solar Eclipse: Encouraging Kids to Love STEM
Alphabet Kids Say Protect Your Eyes and Stay Safe Watching the Solar Eclipse
Here are a few important points to keep in mind. Parents, always supervise children when viewing the eclipse. Make sure that everyone always uses bona fide eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers verified to be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard for such products. Never look directly at the sun without protection. There will be plenty of opportunities to watch a replay on TV and the internet.
Dr. Michio Kaku, a physics professor at the City University New York and one of the most widely recognized figures in the science world today, stated on CBS This Morning, "The solar eclipse should be on everyone's bucket list. Covering a wide path from Oregon to South Carolina, you can witness the total eclipse, called the path of totality. It's an experience in which you'll feel like you're at one with the universe."
Neme Alperstein, Alphabet Kids' author, Library of Congress Teaching With Primary Sources Network Mentor and the recipient of NASA Excellence in Teaching Award says, "August 21, 2017 will be an awe inspiring event for those who may not even follow science. Are you a Star Wars fan? Interested in what's really out there in the heavens and what distinguishes the facts from the fiction? The facts often read like fiction and our space program is looking to our youth to prepare for jobs involving space exploration. The Mission to Mars and the new orbiter being developed and tested are just a preview of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) career opportunities. Robotics, 3D printing, and astronomy beckon those with imagination looking to a time soon to come."
"Start with the eclipse, but come prepared with the proper viewing glasses to protect eyesight. NASA will be streaming it live on its website (www.nasa.gov)
The Alphabet Kids Go to the Planetarium book is another way to introduce young children to science (www.AlphabetKids.com). An interest in STEM can encourage a life-long love of learning and can motivate your children to get on a career path for the future!
