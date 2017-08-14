News By Tag
Music and Voices Concert Series Presents "Two Tenors and A Soprano" in Historic Little Italy, NYC
The second season opener of the Music and Voices concert series features local operatic artists in a special musical program during the San Gennaro Feast at Most Precious Blood Church, 113 Baxter Street in Manhattan's Little Italy, NYC.
The Music and Voices concert series is open to all. A suggested free-will offering of $10 per person will be collected at the door. All proceeds go to support the concert series. For more information, contact William Russo, Producer at (212) 226-6427 or visit www.oldcathedral.org.
The Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood in Little Italy, dedicated in 1904 was built to serve the rapidly growing number of Italian immigrants in New York City. The church is the National Shrine of San Gennaro as well as the home for many religious societies and community service programs. The church continues to honor its Italian heritage while reaching out and serving a diverse community.
Website: http://www.oldcathedral.org.
William Russo, Producer
(212) 226-6427
***@gmail.com
