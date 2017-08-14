 
Industry News





Music and Voices Concert Series Presents "Two Tenors and A Soprano" in Historic Little Italy, NYC

The second season opener of the Music and Voices concert series features local operatic artists in a special musical program during the San Gennaro Feast at Most Precious Blood Church, 113 Baxter Street in Manhattan's Little Italy, NYC.
 
 
Most Precious Blood Church
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Aug. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Most Precious Blood Church, 113 Baxter Street, between Canal and Hester Streets in Manhattan's Little Italy will present the 2nd season opener of its Music and Voices series with a performance of "Two Tenors and a Soprano," featuring tenors Paolo Buffagni and Arthur Lai, soprano Cheryl Warfield, and pianist Mark Cogley.  The concert will take place on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 7:30 PM. The performance will feature popular Italian arias, Neapolitan songs and songs of inspiration.

The Music and Voices concert series is open to all.  A suggested free-will offering of $10 per person will be collected at the door.  All proceeds go to support the concert series.  For more information, contact William Russo, Producer at (212) 226-6427 or visit www.oldcathedral.org.

The Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood in Little Italy, dedicated in 1904 was built to serve the rapidly growing number of Italian immigrants in New York City. The church is the National Shrine of San Gennaro as well as the home for many religious societies and community service programs.  The church continues to honor its Italian heritage while reaching out and serving a diverse community.

Website: http://www.oldcathedral.org.

Contact
William Russo, Producer
(212) 226-6427
***@gmail.com
Source:Most Precious Blood Church
Email:***@gmail.com
