Speros Presents Lunch and Learn Presentation on New Business Video Conferencing Technology
Speros, a Savannah-based technology services company, announces an Interactive Presentation System Lunch and Learn event to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 24 at Vic's on the River, located at 26 E Bay St, Savannah, Ga.
"Interactive display systems harness the power of your desktop computer to enhance presentations, video-conferences, training sessions and teaching activities,"
Lunch is provided, but RSVPs are required. Space is limited. To reserve a seat, call (912) 354-8900, or visit http://www.speros.com/
MORE INFORMATION ON SPEROS
Established in 1984, Speros provides technology solutions for businesses, offering telephone systems, IT services, surveillance systems, web design and branding solutions, and cloud computing. Speros team members continually stay updated on leading-edge, certified technologies to maximize solutions and ensure businesses succeed in this fast-paced, technology-driven world. For more information, visit speros.com, call 912-354-8900 or email info@speros.com.
CONTACT
Keith Fletcher
Chief Operations Officer
Speros
kfletchers@speros.com
912.354.8900
MEDIA INQUIRIES
Cecilia Russo
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912-665-0005
info@crussomarketing.com
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.
912-844-9990
VisTeam@carriagetradepr.com
