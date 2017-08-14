Speros Presents Lunch and Learn Presentation on New Business Video Conferencing Technology

Contact

--Speros, a Savannah-based technology services company, announces an Interactive Presentation System Lunch and Learn event to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 24 at Vic's on the River, located at 26 E Bay St, Savannah, Ga."Interactive display systems harness the power of your desktop computer to enhance presentations, video-conferences, training sessions and teaching activities,"said Susan Speros, CEO of Speros. "During our presentation, we will show how this technology can be used as business tools. This presentation system eliminates the old fashion white board, projector and outdated video conferencing units."Lunch is provided, but RSVPs are required. Space is limited. To reserve a seat, call (912) 354-8900, or visit http://www.speros.com/events.MORE INFORMATION ON SPEROSEstablished in 1984, Speros provides technology solutions for businesses, offering telephone systems, IT services, surveillance systems, web design and branding solutions, and cloud computing. Speros team members continually stay updated on leading-edge, certified technologies to maximize solutions and ensure businesses succeed in this fast-paced, technology-driven world. For more information, visit speros.com, call 912-354-8900 or email info@speros.com.CONTACTKeith FletcherChief Operations OfficerSperoskfletchers@speros.com912.354.8900MEDIA INQUIRIESCecilia RussoCecilia Russo Marketing912-665-0005info@crussomarketing.comMarjorie YoungCarriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.912-844-9990VisTeam@carriagetradepr.com