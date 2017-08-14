 
Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
20191817161514


A/C Doctors, Inc. Discusses Saving Energy This Summer

 
STUART, Fla. - Aug. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- As summer continues to churn along in the Treasure Coast, temperatures remain as hot as ever. And, it is on those hottest days that you can grow to appreciate the technology of air conditioning. Without it, we would all be very uncomfortable, and South Florida would basically be an impossible place to live. But, just because we have air conditioning, doesn't mean we want high energy costs. A/C Doctors, Inc. would love to see you save on energy this summer, by utilizing some of the following tips.

• When your windows aren't sealed, you are losing energy, every single day. And, you may not even realize that it is happening. Seal up those problem areas, and keep the cool air from escaping.

• Fans won't quite cool you down like air conditioning, but they use much less energy. Use ceiling fans to start the cool down process, and take some of the load off your a/c.

• Maintenance is critical to keeping your air conditioning running well. Let the A/C Doctors keep things running strong.

When your place of business or residence is suffering from a lack of air conditioning or heating, everybody loses. So, if you are having any issues with your systems, it is time to bring in the experts. Contact A/C Doctors, Inc., today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.acdoctorsinc.com or call (877)-633-3944.
Source:A/C Doctors, Inc.
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Air Conditioning, HVAC, Treasure Coast
Industry:Home
Location:Stuart - Florida - United States
