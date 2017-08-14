News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A/C Doctors, Inc. Discusses Saving Energy This Summer
• When your windows aren't sealed, you are losing energy, every single day. And, you may not even realize that it is happening. Seal up those problem areas, and keep the cool air from escaping.
• Fans won't quite cool you down like air conditioning, but they use much less energy. Use ceiling fans to start the cool down process, and take some of the load off your a/c.
• Maintenance is critical to keeping your air conditioning running well. Let the A/C Doctors keep things running strong.
When your place of business or residence is suffering from a lack of air conditioning or heating, everybody loses. So, if you are having any issues with your systems, it is time to bring in the experts. Contact A/C Doctors, Inc., today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.acdoctorsinc.com or call (877)-633-3944.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse