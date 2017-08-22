News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placements with Ecstasy Records
On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placements by Rosenklang:
"'After You' is an imaginative spy themed, sweaty-palmed swashbuckling rocker which is evocatively suggestive of various thematic opportunities for film or television. It was mixed with an orchestra lay-out in mind, with tympani to the left, strings to the front, and brass behind etc. Flamenco guitar, castanets, tamboura, sitar, horns, sizzling electric guitars and a reversed cymbal crash [sounding like a knife being sharpened] characterize this dramatic tension-tinged track. After You, I insist..."
Faegre was anxious to provide background on the production:
"There is a patch on the Roland D-50 by the name of 'Breathy Chiffer' that was the inspiration for this composition. It came to me during a seminal period in the late 80's, and I knew that when I finished the original digital tracks, that the production would be tedious and experimental. Over 48 tracks later, 'After You' was almost five months in production."
Rosenklang "works with artists, and partners [with] record companies distributing CDs both physically and digitally with its sales, concert and tour promoters, booking agencies and sound studios partners."
Avant-Garde/
"I seem to remember writing this as a more serious composition in response to Paul McCartney's '1985' from his 'Band on the Run' album. Although written several years after 'Band on the Run' was released, I quite liked his take on an Orwellian theme. This came to me as a piano track, although I knew that electric guitars would ultimately become a big part of the production."
Faegre resumed the narrative:
"Subtitled, The Orwellian Overture [the translation from Latin meaning 'new order of the ages'], the production for Novus Ordo Seclorum was necessarily experimental and subject to much trial and error in the course of three months and 56 tracks. Its mood seeks to reflect a serious interpretation of our post 9/11 world and the threat from an increasingly Leviathan, nanny-state encroachment upon our civil liberties; in addition to the obvious external threat of terror. Your papers please!"
Little Arabia - Exotic Belly Dance From India includes Faegre's regionally-themed, Ottoman Odyssey. Faegre remembers the production:
"Subtitled, 'Phantasmagoria,' 'Ottoman Odyssey,'is an arrangement derived from an earlier production comprised of a haunting motif that availed itself to mystery and ethnic interpretation. The 'world music fusion' that resulted from the additional production incorporates instrumentation from the Arabian Peninsula that includes: Dumbek, Oud, Turkish Ney, Doudouk and sundry ethnic percussion with drums, bass, electric guitar, cello and viola sections."
Faegre chronicled the process:
"This composition was penned late in 2004 at the suggestion of Danney Alkana of 'Bonanza Music.' An industry listing had beckoned for music to CSI [a program I have never seen] and I had absolutely nothing to contribute. Over the next couple of days I arranged a track that was not picked up but nonetheless might have future potential. I took the track into Patrick Collins at 'Collinator Studios' where we 'finished' the basic tracks. And there it sat until July of 2008, when I reconsidered the original arrangement in my new studio, 'On Top Of a Cloud' in Lake Tahoe."
Offering "complete management from the development of the artists, to the continuous support and advice," Rosenklang promotes "marketing measures, bookings, equipment, TV shows, technology, recordings, and CD distribution."
Found on Latin Dance Factory: Salsa, Faegre recounts the challenge of his Latin-themed, "Tres Cuartos del Camino al Amor":
"I had only the vaguest of an outline as I began this work. Challenged by the genre, arrangement and production itself, I answered the call from Janet Fisher for a "HOT, uptempo, (authentic) Salsa, Bossa Nova and "Rio" type of instrumental music," and it became a labor of love with the percussion parts taking up most of the studio time. Working in the 'live room' at 'Down to Hear Productions' I recorded the Flamenco parts and then went immediately to Collinator Studios to lay down the electric guitar parts, finishing the production the following day. It was an exhaustive and very quick deadline. Would you like chips with this?"
Faegre characterized the arrangement as complex:
"Conceived in a 3/4 time signature, the syncopation nonetheless makes it feel more like 4/4. The basic introductory motif is stylistically salsa, with Flamenco guitar, timbales and guero, maracas, bongos and congas, cowbell and various sundry percussion. I added a trumpet section, Santanaesque lead guitar, drums and bass guitar and ihay caramba! Muy muy caliente..."
Rosenklang's music titles are found on all of today's important sales and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc. and thus available worldwide.
Taxi, an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Faegre:
"…his composition, arrangement, and production skills are so vast that supervisors will view each piece as independent islands full of relative possibilities."
"After You," "Novus Ordo Seclorum," "Tres Cuartos del Camino al Amor" and "Ottoman Odyssey" are available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.amazon.com/
About On Top Of a Cloud
On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.
For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/
Contact
Leland Thomas Faegre
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse