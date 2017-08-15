 

Amy Butler Joins DeRonja Real Estate as Managing Broker

 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- DeRonja Real Estate (DRE), a full-service residential real estate firm serving the Triangle area, has hired Amy Butler as Managing Broker. Amy has had an exciting real estate sales and management career in the Triangle market, and she will be helping DRE agents manage, grow and maximize their business.

Amy was Managing Broker of Simpson and Underwood Realty® (Prudential YSU) for 14 years, and most recently, she spent seven years with Fonville Morrisey Realty. Her track record of success includes coaching, training and mentoring some of the Triangle's most successful real estate professionals.

"We are so fortunate to have Amy join our firm," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of DRE. "Her track record is extraordinary. She absolutely loves helping others achieve their goals and will be invaluable to our agents and our organization."

Learn more about Amy Butler at www.drefirm.com/agent/amy-butler. For more information, call DeRonja Real Estate at (919) 443-3123 or visit the company's website at www.drefirm.com.

