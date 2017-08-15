Country(s)
Amy Butler Joins DeRonja Real Estate as Managing Broker
Amy was Managing Broker of Simpson and Underwood Realty® (Prudential YSU) for 14 years, and most recently, she spent seven years with Fonville Morrisey Realty. Her track record of success includes coaching, training and mentoring some of the Triangle's most successful real estate professionals.
"We are so fortunate to have Amy join our firm," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of DRE. "Her track record is extraordinary. She absolutely loves helping others achieve their goals and will be invaluable to our agents and our organization."
Learn more about Amy Butler at www.drefirm.com/
