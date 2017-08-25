News By Tag
Emmett Till 62nd Anniversary Commemoration Weekend Aug.25-28 Jackson, MS
The Family of Emmett Till, their Ambassadors, friends, supporters, & civil rights advocates invite the community to join them for a powerful weekend of events to remember, commemorate, and honor Emmett Louis Till.
On August 25-28, in Jackson, Mississippi, the family of Emmett Till, along with their ambassadors, friends, supporters, students, civil rights advocates and more, invite the community to join them for a powerful Emmett Till 62nd Anniversary Commemoration Weekend.
We are going back to where it all began, Mississippi. It's a Time for Unity in Black and White. We will remember the sacrifice he made, remind ourselves regarding the culture of hatred that caused it, honor the courage of his mother and legacy of hope that Emmett represents today.
We Vow NEVER AGAIN!
A list of activities, including a candlelight vigil, historic delta tour, prayer for peace, film screening, National Day Of Remembrance & more have been planned to commemorate the legacy and memory of Emmett Till.
What:
Emmett Louis Till Legacy: 62nd year Anniversary Commemoration Weekend
When: August 25-28, 2017
Where: Various Locations in Jackson, MS, and surrounding areas.
Emmett Louis Till 62nd Anniversary Commemoration Schedule of Events:
¨ Friday, August 25 at 6:00 p.m. Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1118 Martin Luther King in Jackson, MS a Film screening featuring Mamie Till Mobley's memorable visit
¨ Friday, August 25 8:00 p.m. Remembering Emmett Till with Candle Light Vigil and Prayer for Peace at Progressive Baptist Church, 2323 Powers Ave. Jackson, MS
¨ Friday, August 25 10:00 p.m. until close, community Meet and Greet with Till Family and special guests, entertainment, music, art and spoken word. Location:
¨ Saturday, August 26: Delta Bus Tour *$20 per person. Buses departing Jackson, MS Location meet point TBA. Departure no later than 10:00 a.m. for approx. 2 hour Bus trip from Jackson to Money, MS, Sumner, MS, Glendora MS, modified driving & walking tours in Delta area., Tour will include selected sites on Emmett Till Memorial Commission's driving tour & Emmett Till Trail of Tears and Terror walking tour, visit Emmett Till Intrepid Museum in Glendora, MS (fee is $5 for adults and children $3 payable upon entrance) and
Emmett Till Interpretive Museum and infamous Courthouse both in Sumner, MS, Buses to depart Delta area no later than 6:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m. to arrive 2 hours later. At (Location TBA)
¨ Saturday, August 26: Emmett Louis Till Commemoration March (ELTCM) for Peace, Unity, Justice & Love (From Mississippi State Capitol to Jackson City Hall) The ELTCM March will begin at 2:00pm. For More information contact Ward 3 Councilman Stokes office 601 960 1090 Hosted by the City of Jackson, MS and the City Council
¨ Sunday, August 27: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Worship Together service In White at Alabaster COGIC, 940 W McDowell Rd., Jackson, MS. with Till Family and Team Mississippi.
¨ Sunday August 27: 4:00 p.m. The Nest at Highlites, 501 W. County Line Rd in Touglaloo, MS (Across from Tougaloo College) An Emmett Till FILM FEST: : Who Killed Emmett Till? , The Story of Mamie Till Mobley Contact Mac Epps 601 918 4350 for more information.
¨ Monday, August 28: Remembering Emmett Louis Till. Join us for the annual Time for Unity in Black and White: Location: Anywhere in the Universe. Wear black and white attire. Observe a moment of Silence at 12 noon. Say the names of others who lost their lives to hate, racism and violence. Vow Never Again!
¨ Monday, August 28: Remembering Emmett Louis Till Community Lunch at Bully's 3118 Livingston RD, Jackson, MS 39213 Hosted by Jackson, City Councilman Stokes 601 960 1090 for more information
¨ Monday, August 28: Red Carpet 6 p.m. Event at 7 p.m. Mississippi Art Center 201 East, Pascagoula St. Jackson, MS. Remembering Emmett Louis Till & Others Black and White Affair. Contact Host Dr. JAY for tickets and more details.
¨ Expressions for Emmett Till as always, we invite provide area students a platform to make expressions or tributes with music, art, spoken word, poetry, etc., during the Emmett Louis Till 62nd Anniversary Commemoration Events.
*Tickets for admission to the events Most are free excluding the tour.
FULL LIST OF EVENTS:
https://www.eventbrite.com/
Donations are welcomed and can be made at Eventbrite or send via PayPal to emmett_till_
For more info follow Emmett Till Legacy Foundation (ETLF on Twitter @emmetttill and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
and on Instagram too Follow @emmetttilllegacyfoundation
Emmett Till Legacy Team Mississippi!
Emmett Till Justice For Families: Laura Williams and Priscilla Sterling Jackson City Council, Progressive Baptist Church MS, Johnny T's, MS Move and more.
About Emmett Louis Till:
Emmett Till, a 14 year old Chicagoan visiting relatives in Mississippi who whistled at Carolyn Bryant Donham, a white woman, after buying items at the Bryant Grocery Store. Emmett was kidnapped by her husband Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam and brutally murdered on August 28, 1955. His death, open casket funeral, the acquittal of the murderers (who later confessed after being paid $4,000) all contributed to outrage across the nation and was the impetus for the Civil Rights Movement. His murder and lack of justice still haunts us today.
Media Contact
Emmett Till Legacy Foundation
8322170530
***@theimanijamesgroup.com
End
