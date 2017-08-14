 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
20191817161514


Accept Bitcoin payments with GinJaPay through WhatsApp

GinJaPay Personal Invoicing service for WhatsApp allows bitcoin to be accepted as a form of payment.
 
GinJaPay
GinJaPay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Aug. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- GinJaPay Personal Invoicing allows your customers to pay in Bitcoin, and GinJaPay will convert these Bitcoins into your local currency, and transfer to your account.

Anyone can use GinJaPay to start accepting payments on WhatsApp without any hassle. Share on WhatsApp what you want to sell and give your customers an option to pay with credit card or Bitcoin through GinJaPay. WhatsApp contacts will also find it easy to make payments with GinJaPay.

You can start accepting payments in three simple steps. It only takes a minute to start selling on WhatsApp.

Login with Facebook.

Create an invoice for your product or service by completing two form fields.

Connect to WhatsApp, locate the recipient from your contacts and send your payment request.

The recipient simply taps on the message and completes the payment using a credit card or Bitcoin.

GinJaPay is available now on Google Play. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ginjay.pay

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12659524/1
End
Source:GinJayPay
Email:***@pennysheet.com Email Verified
Tags:Ginjapay, WhatsApp, Invoice, Bitcoin, Visa, Mastercard, Personal Invoicing
Industry:Banking, Business, Computers
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PennySheet PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share