Accept Bitcoin payments with GinJaPay through WhatsApp
GinJaPay Personal Invoicing service for WhatsApp allows bitcoin to be accepted as a form of payment.
Anyone can use GinJaPay to start accepting payments on WhatsApp without any hassle. Share on WhatsApp what you want to sell and give your customers an option to pay with credit card or Bitcoin through GinJaPay. WhatsApp contacts will also find it easy to make payments with GinJaPay.
You can start accepting payments in three simple steps. It only takes a minute to start selling on WhatsApp.
Login with Facebook.
Create an invoice for your product or service by completing two form fields.
Connect to WhatsApp, locate the recipient from your contacts and send your payment request.
The recipient simply taps on the message and completes the payment using a credit card or Bitcoin.
