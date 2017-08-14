How To Deploy a Ruby on Rails Application Online Tutorial Released

A new tutorial has been released detailing exactly how to deploy a ruby on rails application online. This tutorial explains the steps required to set up and run a VPS which allows you to publish your Rails application on the Internet.

Ruby on Rails Hosting

-- A new tutorial has been released showcasing the steps required to publish a VPS server online, to. The tutorial goes into depth into how you should provision the server and ensure that it's able to accept any incoming code deployments.The main issue for Ruby on Rails developers is having a reliable set up which is able to accept their incoming code deployments. Whilst it's relatively simple to set up a server on the likes of Heroku, it's very difficult to configure the same server yourself under a VPS.The tutorial explains that if you want to run a Rails application online, you cannot do it with "shared" hosting. Shared hosting is highly restrictive (mainly because it's designed for low-level Wordpress websites) and thus you need to set up your own VPS (Virtual Private Server). VPS systems have been available for over a decade, however they've always been very expensive. The introduction of "cloud" hosts including EC2 & Digital Ocean have changed that.The way to deploy a Ruby on Rails app online is to now provision an inexpensive "cloud" VPS from your provider of choice (the tutorial recommends Digital Ocean). From here, you need to install web server software, appropriate application server software and then you need to be able to push your code to it. This is handled through SSH & Git.The tutorial gives a definite explanation of how to set this up:1. You need to install either NGINX or Apache (the two most popular & supported web servers in the world).2. After the web server has been installed, you need to install an appropriate application server for Rails (Phusion Passenger).3. After Passenger is installed, you then need to point the domain the server in order to test whether it's working. If so, you'll then have to set up the codebase for the app - setting up Git to allow you to push new releases via SSH.4. After this is done, you should be able to push new versions of the application whenever you wish to deploy. By using the likes of a post-receive hook, you'll be able to build the application after pushing.5. Finally, you need to reboot the server and try pushing the app online.This should give you the ability to make the application work on the Internet. Obviously, having to manage all the aspects of the hosting yourself can be daunting. Whilst it takes some time to set things up, the more you do it, the better you'll be at getting it done quicker. There is also a tool to make the process much simpler.You can read the full tutorial on Medium here: